Odisha Partners With USA's Intel And 3DGS To Set Up Glass Substrate Chip Facility

MENAFN - KNN India)The Odisha government, Intel Corporation, and 3DGS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an advanced packaging glass core substrate manufacturing facility in the Bhubaneswar–Khurda region of the state.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) described the project as one of the largest high-technology manufacturing investments in India to date.

The proposed facility will focus on advanced packaging glass core substrates, high-density interconnect substrates, and associated semiconductor technologies. Intel will provide technology know-how and process expertise.

The project is expected to contribute to capability development, ecosystem growth, and export-oriented manufacturing in India.

Implementation is planned in phases over five to six years, with the facility expected to generate significant direct high-skilled employment as well as broader indirect employment across the manufacturing and technology ecosystem.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said the MoU aligns with the government's vision of developing a complete semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India.

He highlighted the growing confidence of global industry majors in India's semiconductor sector, citing the recent entry of Applied Materials, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, and Merck Electronics, as well as the MoU between Tata Electronics and Dutch chipmaking equipment giant ASML.

(KNN Bureau)