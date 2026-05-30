YSRCP Accuses BJP Of Biased Voter Deletion, Sets Up Legal 'War Room'

YSRCP Accuses BJP of 'Biased Voter Deletion'

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of executing a biased and selective deletion of voters across the country under the guise of the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). To counter the move, the party has announced the establishment of a dedicated legal 'War Room'.

The allegations were levelled by former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar during a specialised training session organised for YSRCP booth-level agents at the Ramesh Convention Centre near Jagadamba Junction in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the gathering, Kumar explained that while the Special Intensive Revision is officially a time-bound, door-to-door verification program designed by the Election Commission to ensure the absolute integrity of the voter list and enrol new 18-year-old voters, its implementation has raised serious concerns.

'Making Indians Refugees in Their Own Country'

Today, former MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar conducted a training session for booth-level agents at the Ramesh Convention Centre in Jagadamba Junction. He emphasised the need to facilitate the registration of individuals who have turned 18, thereby enabling them to exercise their right to vote. Kumar said, "Special Intensive Revision...It is to revise the votes...But after the BJP took the government...This program is getting conducted everywhere in a manner where even the BJP is making our Indians into refugees in their own country. I can say that. For example, in West Bengal, near about 90 lakhs of the voters have been removed. So, this tells how bad this SIR can perform. At the same time, how well this SIR can perform. Yes, we do accept it, if they are really refugees, if they are really coming from other countries settling here unauthorizedly".

Legal 'War Room' to Monitor Electoral Rolls

The newly formed legal 'War Room' will actively monitor the draft electoral rolls, identify wrongfully deleted names, and provide immediate legal recourse to affected voters to safeguard their democratic rights. (ANI)

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