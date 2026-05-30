Defence Secretary Meets Singapore President At Shangri-La Dialogue

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026, as India continued its high-level defence engagements with key international partners in Singapore. Singh and President Shanmugaratnam interacted at the Istana reception, where discussions focused on strengthening bilateral strategic ties and expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Singapore President Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana reception hosted on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026. The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral strategic ties and advancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest." Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Singapore President Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana reception hosted on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026. The discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral strategic ties and advancing... twitter/nxJjWfdigx - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 30, 2026

Bilateral Defence Engagements

Earlier in the day, Singh met Sweden's State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Peter Sandwall, and discussed ways to deepen defence engagement between the two countries.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Sweden Mr Peter Sandwall. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Sweden defence engagement and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral Defence Cooperation, including in the domain of defence technology and innovation." Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with State Secretary to the Minister of Defence, Sweden Mr Peter Sandwall. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Sweden defence engagement and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral #DefenceCooperation, including... twitter/OQphGMvmhO - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 30, 2026

Talks with the Netherlands

Earlier in the day, Singh held bilateral discussions with the Chief of Defence of the Netherlands, General Onno Eichelsheim. According to the Ministry of Defence, the discussions focused on expanding military exchange programmes and bilateral training events.

In a post on X, the MoD stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Chief of Defence, Netherlands General Onno Eichelsheim. Deliberations were held on avenues to enhance Defence Cooperation between both nations through military exchange programmes and bilateral training events." Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral discussions with Chief of Defence, #Netherlands General Onno Eichelsheim. Deliberations were held on avenues to enhance #DefenceCooperation between both nations through military exchange programmes and bilateral training... twitter/n7HdBQ2qwS - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 30, 2026

The meeting was part of India's high-level defence engagements at the Shangri-La Dialogue, where Rajesh Kumar Singh also met senior defence officials from the Netherlands, Australia and the European Union.

Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh interacted with Defence Minister, #Netherlands Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation, strengthening military-to-military ties, and exploring opportunities for defence industrial... twitter/R1nZhnRHzv - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) May 30, 2026

During a separate meeting with Dutch Defence Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, the two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral defence ties, military-to-military cooperation and defence industrial collaboration. (ANI)

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