Assam CM Meets Union Railway Minister, Discusses Expansion Projects

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi and discussed a wide range of railway infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity and accelerating development across the state.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the progress of ongoing railway expansion works in Assam, including the laying and upgrading of more than 1,300 km of railway tracks and the redevelopment of over 50 railway stations under the ambitious Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Sharing details of the meeting on the social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma said it was“always a pleasure to meet our erudite and very knowledgeable Hon'ble Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji.”

He added that both sides exchanged views on expanding the railway network and modernising rail infrastructure in Assam to meet the region's growing transportation needs.

He noted that they discussed the ongoing 1,300+ km of track expansion and the redevelopment of 50+ Amrit Bharat stations.

The discussions focused on improving rail connectivity, enhancing passenger amenities, and strengthening freight movement to support economic growth in Assam and the Northeast.

Officials said the ongoing railway projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity between remote areas and major commercial centres, while also boosting trade, tourism, and employment opportunities in the region.

The redevelopment of stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to provide world-class passenger facilities, improved accessibility, and modern infrastructure at key railway stations across Assam.

The meeting assumes significance as both the Centre and the Assam government continue to prioritise infrastructure development as a key driver of economic progress in the Northeast.

Over the past few years, the Centre has substantially increased investment in railway projects in the region, with a focus on improving connectivity, reducing travel time, and integrating the Northeast more closely with the national transport network.