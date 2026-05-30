Rajasthan: Beniwal Slams BJP Boycott Call, Warns Of Legal Action

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 30 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) National President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal strongly condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Madan Rathore's call for a social boycott of him, terming the remark unconstitutional and contrary to the rule of law.

Beniwal said he is consulting legal experts from the High Court and Supreme Court and warned that legal action may be initiated against Rathore over the statement.

Addressing the media, Beniwal said India functions under the Constitution and legal framework, where even Khap Panchayats are barred from enforcing social boycotts.

In such circumstances, he argued, a call for social boycott by the state president of the ruling party amounts to crossing legal and democratic boundaries.

Beniwal alleged that the public had voted for the BJP due to frustration over paper leaks, rising crime, and the alleged impunity of mafias during the previous Congress government, but claimed the BJP changed its stance immediately after assuming power.

Referring to recent incidents, he questioned the BJP's silence over the reported deaths of nearly 500 cows in Jaisalmer, asserting that the party earlier raised statewide protests over similar issues while in opposition.

Targeting the BJP leadership, Beniwal reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised stern action against the "paper leak mafia" before elections. However, he alleged that even after two and a half years in power, the state government has failed to arrest any major kingpin involved in such rackets.

The Nagaur MP said that although the RLP currently has no MLA in the Assembly, the party has established itself as a "third political force" in Rajasthan and continues to raise public issues across the state.

Responding to Rathore's remarks, Beniwal reiterated that he is consulting legal experts from the High Court and Supreme Court and indicated that legal action may follow.

Referring to the Bhairana Dham agitation and the march toward Jaipur, Beniwal accused the government of attempting to create controversy around the movement but claimed such efforts were unsuccessful.

He alleged that the BJP, after securing votes in the name of cows and saints, has now abandoned both.

Beniwal further alleged that crime and unemployment in Rajasthan are rising while the government remains indifferent. He reiterated the RLP's support for saints involved in the Bhairana Dham agitation and accused the government of suppressing dissent.

Referring to the protest in Kuchaman, he said RLP workers had sought answers from Madan Rathore over issues such as roads, water, and electricity, but received none. He also condemned police action against RLP workers and asserted that the party would not be intimidated by the ruling establishment.