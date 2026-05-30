ISI Network Case: 4 Accused Remanded To 7-Day Police Custody In Delhi

Patiala House Court on Saturday granted 7 days' custody of 4 accused arrested in the ISI Network-linked case. Delhi Police produced 4 accused after a fresh arrest.

Delhi Police sought their custody to unearth the larger Conspiracy involved in this case and to arrest other accused persons involved in this case.

Court Grants 7-Day Custody

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class (Duty JMFC) Vanshika Mehta granted 7 days police custody of Harvinder Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Manjeet Singh and Ang Kami Lama after considering the application moved by the Delhi police.

While granting the custodial remand, the court said that the record reveals that the investigation is at a nascent stage.

Serious allegations involving offences affecting national security have been levelled against the accused persons.

Delhi Police submitted that they have been arrested for Conspiracy to carry out terror activities in Delhi and other major cities.

It was also submitted that live grenades, Pistols, ammunition, stolen car have been recovered from their possession.

Police Cite Need to Unearth Larger Conspiracy

It was submitted that their custody is required to unearth the larger conspiracy, to identify the financer, facilitator and other accused persons involved and to recover explosives, recover further incriminating articles, analyse digital evidence, including mobile phones, social media accounts and electronic communications, verify financial transactions and money trail and ascertain the inter-state and international ramifications of the consequences.

Court Cites Gravity of Allegations

The court noted that the material placed on record prima facie indicates recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances and also suggests the possibility of involvement of other persons whose identities and roles are yet to he ascertained.

The investigation appears to be wide-ranging and involves examination of digital, electronic and financial evidence. The court said, "having regard to the nature and gravity of allegations, the recoveries effected, the requirement of tracing the source of weapons and explosives, identifying other members of the alleged module and conducting further recos cries and verification pursuant to disclosures made by the accused persons, this court is satisfied that custodial interrogation of the accused persons is necessary for a fair, effective and meaningful investigation."

"Accordingly, the application is allowed. Accused Harvinder Singh, Manjeet Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Ang Kami Lama are remanded to Police Custody for a period of seven days till 06.06.2026," JMFC Vanshika Mehta ordered on May 30.

Alleged Links to Dawood Ibrahim

It is alleged that these accused are connected with the network of Dawood Ibrahim.

It is alleged that they were planning to carry out terror activities in major cities, along with Delhi. Delhi police have arrested 9 accused persons. Five accused are already in police custody. (ANI)

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