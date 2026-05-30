Meghalaya To Add 3,000 Homestays In 18 Months: CM Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 30 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday underscored the state government's push to strengthen tourism-led livelihoods and grassroots entrepreneurship during a live interaction from Smit village, one of the state's culturally significant and scenic tourist destinations. Going live on his official Facebook page, Sangma highlighted Meghalaya's ambitious target of creating a network of nearly 3,000 homestays across the state within the next 12 to 18 months as part of efforts to ensure that tourism benefits reach local communities directly.

During his visit to Smit, the Chief Minister interacted with residents, tourists, and local entrepreneurs at the village market and later visited an RC Homestay, where he spoke with the host family about their experiences, challenges, and aspirations.

Residents also raised civic concerns about garbage collection, littering, and inadequate street lighting. Sangma assured them that the relevant departments would be informed and necessary action would be initiated.

He said there was a need to connect with people at the grassroots level, adding that a public representative cannot truly understand the lives and concerns of the people without staying close to the community. The Chief Minister interacted with locals over tea and traditional delicacies at a roadside stall.

Thanking the government for financial assistance received under various schemes, the homestay owner said the support had enabled the family to establish and expand the business. Sangma reiterated the government's commitment to empowering local entrepreneurs through tourism-linked initiatives.

"Homestays are a critical part of our tourism sector. Through homestays, we ensure that the benefits of tourism directly reach local families and communities," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Meghalaya currently has nearly 900 operational homestays, with another 2,100 expected to be sanctioned shortly.

Highlighting the state's growing tourism potential, he said Meghalaya was steadily emerging as one of India's preferred travel destinations.

He also spoke about the Skills Meghalaya programme, under which nearly 30,000 youth have received training in various sectors, including around 2,000 in tourism and hospitality. The government aims to train 1.2 lakh youth, including 5,000 specifically for tourism-related employment opportunities.

The interaction also touched upon the upcoming 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host in 2027. Sangma said the event would boost tourism, hospitality, and local economic activity, with homestays expected to play a key role in meeting accommodation demands.

The outreach formed part of the CM Connect initiative aimed at strengthening direct engagement between citizens and the government through both physical interactions and digital platforms.