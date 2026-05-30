Fresh Mangoes Delivered To Your Doorstep: Hopcoms And India Post Launch Mango Delivery Service In Karnataka

Hopcoms and India Post have launched a farmers' service in Karnataka to deliver fresh mangoes directly to customers' doorsteps. The initiative allows online ordering and aims to connect farmers with consumers through postal delivery support.

Hopcoms, in collaboration with the Department of Posts, has launched a doorstep delivery service for mangoes from May 30.

The initiative aims to make fresh mangoes more accessible to consumers, allowing them to enjoy the seasonal fruit without having to leave their homes. Under the service, fresh mangoes will be delivered directly to customers' doorsteps.

Hopcoms has launched the 'Farmers' Mail' online service in collaboration with the Department of Posts to deliver fresh fruits at fixed rates to customers. The initiative aims to directly connect consumers with farm produce while ensuring timely delivery at affordable prices.

Under the service, mangoes will be delivered to customers' doorsteps within 24 hours of placing an order after completing online payment. The initiative is designed to provide quick access to fresh fruits while also supporting farmers through a streamlined delivery system.

A mango fair is currently underway at Hopcoms stores, offering more than 11 varieties of mangoes, including naturally ripened Alphonso, Banganapalli, Dasheri, Imam Pasand, Kesar and Mallika. These varieties are available for purchase online as well.

Customers are required to purchase a minimum of 3 kg of mangoes. At present, premium mango varieties are being sold in 3 kg and 5 kg boxes, which can be ordered online.

Customers can register on the official Hopcoms website () to place their orders, complete payment and start purchasing.

At present, 11 varieties of mangoes are available on the website. Customers can choose between 3 kg and 5 kg boxes as per their requirement.

The prices of different mango varieties vary based on type and packaging. For a 3 kg box (including postage), Alphonso costs ₹396, Banganapalli ₹336, Dasheri ₹378, Imam Pasand ₹765, Kesar ₹564, Mallika ₹330, Malgova ₹651, Rasapuri ₹321, Sendhur ₹222 and Totapuri ₹177.

A separate pricing structure has been fixed for 5 kg boxes of mangoes, depending on the variety selected.

Chief Postmaster General K. Prakash has launched the 'Farmers' Postal Scheme' at the Post Office Hall on Raj Bhavan Road at 11 am. In the first phase, mangoes will be delivered to customers through the online mail service.

Later, the scheme is expected to be expanded to include doorstep delivery of fresh vegetables, said Hopcoms Market Manager Vinayak.