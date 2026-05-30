When Karan Johar Asked Saif Ali Khan & Shahid Kapoor About Having Kareena Kapoor As A Point Of Commonality

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Karan Johar, famous for his bold and controversial questions on "Koffee with Karan", once put Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor in the spotlight by bringing up their shared connection, Kareena Kapoor.

It was in the year 2017 when Saif, Shahid, and Kangana appeared on his show to promote their movie "Rangoon". During the course of the conversation, Karan asked Saif and Shahid, "Did you guys ever had a weird moment considering you had Kareena in common in history, in life?"

Handling an awkward situation gracefully, Saif gave a hilarious reply saying, "Well, you know, I do love history, but this is even older than medieval now. I think. It's way back", leaving Kangana in a split.

Stressing that they all have moved on in life, Saif even went on to congratulate Shahid on having a child with his wife, Mira Rajput.

Reciprocating the gesture, Shahid also congratulated Saif on embracing parenthood with Bebo.

Showing how they shared a great rapport, despite all the history, Saif continued, "So, you know, water under the bridge. He (Shahid) is a lovely guy. We got along perfectly well from the first time we met. It was a pleasure to work with and unfortunately for you know, anyone expecting any drama."

Jumping in on the conversation, Shahid added, "There was none at all actually".

It is well known that before tying the knot with Saif in 2012, she was in a relationship with Shahid for a long time.

However, now both Bebo and Shahid are believed to be in healthy relationships with kids.

Talking about "Rangoon", the film has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The project marked the first on-screen collaboration of Shahid and Saif.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, the film reached the cinema halls on 24 February 2017. However, it failed to perform at the ticket counters.