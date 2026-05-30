EAM Jaishankar Calls On Myanmar President, Appreciates His Positive Sentiment Towards Deepening Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday called on U Min Aung Hlaing, President of Myanmar, in New Delhi.

“Pleased to call on President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar in New Delhi today. Appreciate his positive sentiment towards deepening our longstanding bilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X after the meeting.

“Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi to advance our partnership for peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

President U Min Aung Hlaing arrived in New Delhi earlier in the day, where he was received by Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh at the airport.

After receiving the visiting President, MoS Singh stated on X, "Honoured to welcome President H.E. Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on his arrival in Delhi. His visit underscores the enduring civilisational, cultural and people-to-people ties between India and Myanmar. It also provides an opportunity to further strengthen our partnership across diverse sectors and advance our shared vision for regional peace, prosperity and connectivity."

Earlier in the day, the Myanmar President began his five-day visit to India from Gaya in Bihar.

"The visit reflects the strong spiritual, historical and people-to-people ties that bind our two countries and the depth of our ongoing cooperation," MEA said upon his arrival in Gaya.

During his visit, President U Min Aung Hlaing will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 1 on further strengthening the ties between the two countries.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. He is also scheduled to participate in a business forum. For his visit, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On June 2, the visiting President will travel to Mumbai for business and industry interactions and site visits.

–IANS

ksk/as