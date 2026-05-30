CUET-UG 2026: NTA To Give Another Chance To Candidates Who Couldn't Complete Exam

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday promised to give another chance to all candidates who could not complete their Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG 2026 examination at their respective centres due to a technical glitch.

In a message on X, the NTA said,“We know today's unfortunate technical disruption caused distress for some CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. Candidates who did their Biometric Registration and were present at their examination centres today (i.e. 30.05.2026 in Shift-I), but couldn't complete their examination due to this technical glitch, will get an opportunity for examination.”

Earlier, IT major TCS, engaged by the NTA for the exam, admitted that a brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the CUET-UG examination in the morning shift on Saturday.

K. Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS, said in a statement that the issue was promptly identified and resolved by“our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam”.

“We regret the inconvenience. Our teams are actively monitoring all systems. We remain committed to working closely with NTA to ensure seamless conduct of the computer-based tests,” said Krithivasan.

The glitch forced the NTA to announce revised timings for the CUET-UG.

In a post on X, the NTA blamed its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for the glitch. "M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026," it said.

However, the NTA stated that the issue has now been resolved. "The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged."

It added that the morning-session candidates are being given "the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it". The NTA said that it sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents.

The CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas, and help establish better connections with the universities.

The registration for CUET-UG 2026 began from the first week of April. In 2025, 13.54 lakh students had registered for CEUT-UG 2025.