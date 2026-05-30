Dalit Groups Protest In Karnataka, Demand G Parameshwara As New CM

Protest Demands G Parameshwara for CM Post

Members of the Karnataka Dalit Sangathan held a protest in Bengaluru on Saturday, urging the Congress leadership to appoint the state Home Minister G Parameshwara as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. Protestors raised slogans and carried placards supporting Parameshwara, highlighting his long service to the party and demanding a Dalit representative in the top post.

"We want justice for G. Parameshwara... He didn't get a reward for what he did. He has been working for Congress for a very long time," they told media persons. Another protester added, "G. Parameshwara has not been given the title of the CM... Karnataka Dalit Sangathan is holding a protest against this... We demand to make him the CM... Karnataka needs a Dalit CM..."

Dalit Leaders Push for K H Muniyappa as Deputy CM

Earlier in the day, Leaders from the Dalit community staged a protest at the Kempegowda International Airport, urging the Congress party to appoint former minister K H Muniyappa as Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister (DCM). Leaders of the Madara Mahasabha and various Dalit organizations held posters and urged the Congress leadership to grant the DCM post to Muniyappa.

The protesters had gathered to submit a memorandum to AICC Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, who was arriving in the state. The demonstration at Terminal 1 of the airport drew significant attention for several hours. The protesters expressed anger that the Madiga community has never been given key positions such as Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, or KPCC President, and insisted that the community should be represented with a DCM post this time. They warned that denying the DCM position could politically hurt the Congress party and said the community would teach the party a lesson if it was ignored. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)