Meghalaya Inks Pact For 39Th National Games, Inaugurates Indoor Hall

Meghalaya marked a defining moment in its sporting journey today with the celebration of two historic milestones: the inauguration of the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Hall at the J N Sports Complex, Shillong, and the signing of the Host State Agreement for the 39th National Games 2027. The Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Hall was inaugurated by Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, and Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, in the august presence of Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports; Wailadmiki Shylla, Minister, Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya; and Dr P T Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The occasion was further graced by senior officials of the Indian Olympic Association, members of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, and distinguished representatives from the State Olympic Associations of the other Northeastern states.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Wailadmiki Shylla, who warmly welcomed all dignitaries and guests and described the day as a proud moment for the people of Meghalaya and the sporting fraternity of the Northeast.

State-of-the-Art Sports Infrastructure

Built for Rs 132.9 crore, the Integrated Multipurpose Indoor Hall is one of the finest indoor sports facilities in the country. Completed in a record time of about 2.5 years despite challenging terrain and climatic conditions, the project stands as a shining example of efficient planning and execution, and of the Department's capability to deliver high-quality sports infrastructure within a limited timeframe. The project is funded by the New Development Bank (NDB) as part of the Externally Aided Project Meghalaya Ecotourism Infrastructure Development Project (MEIDP).

The Hall is competition-ready to host Basketball and Kabaddi during the 39th National Games 2027. Beyond the Games, the facility will be strengthened with a High-Performance Sports Science Centre offering biomechanics, performance analytics, sports medicine, physiotherapy, nutrition, and sports psychology -- ensuring that the State's athletes have access to scientific, world-class training support for years to come.

The Hall is part of a wider transformation of sporting infrastructure across Meghalaya, with several major projects -- including the Umsawli Sports Complex, the P A Sangma Sports Complex in Tura, and the landmark Mawkhanu Football Stadium, set to be the largest dedicated football stadium in the Northeast -- currently under construction.

Host Agreement for National Games 2027 Signed

In the same ceremony, the Government of Meghalaya and the Indian Olympic Association signed the Host State Agreement for the 39th National Games, Meghalaya 2027 -- a formal declaration of the State's readiness to host the country's premier multi-sport event. The revised agreement strengthens the partnership between the State and the IOA by clearly defining the legal, financial, and operational responsibilities of each party in greater detail.

The signing follows the conclusion of the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand in 2025 and the ceremonial handover of the Games flag to Meghalaya, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the State. Meghalaya now joins Assam and Manipur as a National Games host from the Northeast, further strengthening the region's growing sporting legacy. The Games will also coincide with Meghalaya's 55th Statehood year in 2027, making the event a true celebration of the State's identity, resilience, and progress.

Importantly, the 39th National Games will be a collective Northeast moment. While Meghalaya leads as host, other Northeastern states will enjoy host participation rights for disciplines held within their territories, making the Games a truly regional celebration of sporting excellence rather than a single-state event. The Games will be held across three host cities. Shillong, Tura and Jowai. In all, more than 10,000 athletes are expected to compete, and the Games are estimated to generate over 5,400 employment opportunities for the people of the State.

Commitment to a Sporting Future

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya praised the Government of Meghalaya for its remarkable efforts and preparedness for hosting the 39th National Games, noting that the State has demonstrated exceptional capability in executing projects in a timely and efficient manner. He highlighted the upcoming Mawkhanu Football Stadium as a state-of-the-art facility capable of hosting national and international matches, and observed that such infrastructure will significantly boost tourism and create employment in the region. He also spoke of Meghalaya's unique cultural identity, particularly its strong tradition of organic food, which the State has immense potential to showcase to the rest of the country.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma reaffirmed Meghalaya's commitment to establishing itself as a leading sporting hub in India. He stated that the development of world-class infrastructure and the hosting of national and international events will transform the State's sports ecosystem and create new opportunities for its youth. Highlighting the sustained efforts of the past eight years, he urged young athletes to make the most of the historic opportunity to compete on home soil and bring glory to the State, adding that hosting the 39th National Games is just the beginning of a long-term vision to build a strong and lasting sports culture in Meghalaya.

This dual celebration marks a proud moment for Meghalaya and reinforces India's broader commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure, promoting youth engagement, and fostering a vibrant sporting culture across the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)