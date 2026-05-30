Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena-UBT Back YS Sharmila's Rajya Sabha Candidature

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Amid the buzz around Congress leader Y.S. Sharmila's rumoured Rajya Sabha nomination from Karnataka, Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena-UBT said on Saturday that it would be a "good decision" on part of the grand old party if Sharmila indeed receives the opportunity.

The reactions followed a day after Andhra Pradesh Congress President Y. S. Sharmila met senior party leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the national capital amid reports that the party high command is considering her name for nomination to the Upper House.

According to Shiv Sena Spokesperson Krishna Hegde, there are three or four Rajya Sabha seats for which Congress is contesting in Karnataka.

Talking to IANS, Hegde said: "There is a tussle between the factions of D.K. Shivakumar and caretaker Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Both sides are trying to ensure their respective candidates for the Rajya Sabha."

Mentioning that Sharmila's father Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the former Karnataka Chief Minister, Hegde said: "He (Reddy) had made a very big contribution to Congress."

Supporting YS Sharmila's purported candidature, the Shiv Sena Spokesperson said: "She is a young face whose father's contribution is immense for their party. That is why if the Congress agrees to give her a seat, considering his contributions, it would be a good thing."

"Whether Karnataka's Congress leadership accepts YS Sharmila's candidature or not, remains to be seen," Hegde added.

However, he said that it is an internal matter of the Congress, which the Shiv Sena does not want to be a part of.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Anand Dubey admitted that Y. S. Sharmila has a "good influence" in Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana.

"I think if she wants to work hard for the Congress and is willing for a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka, then it will be a mutual agreement between her and the party," he told IANS.

He highlighted that Sharmila is the sister of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is the YSR Congress Party Chief, while the former is a Congress leader.

Dubey advised the Congress to think about how to gain from the situation at hand.

"If the party (Congress) wants it should promote a woman who wants to work for the country and send her to the Rajya Sabha," he said.

He also added that the Congress can easily win at least three of the four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka.

"If YS Sharmila's meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi turns out to be positive then the country would get a great woman MP," he said.

Meanwhile, when Sharmila came out after the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, media persons asked her about the discussion that took place. She evaded a reply when asked if her reported nomination to the Rajya Sabha was discussed.