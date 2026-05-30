Azerbaijan Minifootball Team Beats France 3-2 To Top Group F At European Championship
The win follows earlier successes against Austria (1-0) and Italy (3-0), propelling Azerbaijan to the top of the group standings with a perfect nine points.
Head coach Elsad Guliyev has guided the squad through an impressive campaign so far, with disciplined defense and clinical finishing proving decisive in all three matches.
The victory over France was hard-fought, with both sides creating scoring opportunities throughout the game. Azerbaijan managed to edge ahead and hold off a late French push to secure the crucial three points.
Having completed the group stage as leaders, the Azerbaijani minifootball team now awaits its knockout-stage opponent. The players and coaching staff will be hoping to carry their winning momentum into the next round as they continue their pursuit of continental glory.
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