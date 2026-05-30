Icherisheher Hosts Opening Ceremony Of Karabakh Culture Map - Voice Of Each District Festival (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The opening ceremony of a large-scale festival titled "Karabakh Culture Map - Voice of Each District" has taken place in Icherisheher, Trend reports.

​The primary objective of the festival, held with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture and joint organization by the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher and the "Qeyd-Social Enlightenment" Public Union, is to promote the rich cultural heritage of Karabakh, advocate for national and spiritual values, and present the cultural potential of the region to the general public.

​Within the framework of the event, a Karabakh exhibition, live music programs, traditional craftsmanship samples, national cuisine presentations, and masterclasses have been organized.

​Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Administration of the State Historical-Architectural Reserve of Icherisheher, emphasized that Karabakh holds a special place in the national memory of Azerbaijan and stated that such festivals carry significant importance in terms of keeping cultural heritage alive and transferring it to future generations.

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