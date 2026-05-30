Pune Hooch Tragedy: Send Police Chief On Compulsory Leave, Says Supriya Sule

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, May 30 (IANS) NCP-SP Working President and MP Supriya Sule on Saturday, amid the raging protest over the hooch tragedy in which 16 persons died after consuming illicit liquor, demanded that the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar should be sent on a compulsory leave.

She claimed as per the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' report, Pune has emerged as the top city for crime in Maharashtra and ranks fifth across the country, saying that the law and order situation in Pune has completely collapsed.

Elaborating on the issue, Sule told reporters, "The Central government's Home Ministry report clearly states that Pune ranks first in the state and fifth in the country in terms of crime. Therefore, the Pune Police Commissioner must be sent on compulsory leave immediately. We have faith in the Chief Minister -- we trusted him during the Nasrapur case as well. The police filed the charge sheet quickly, but these crimes must be prevented. This is a complete failure of the government; crimes are being committed under the shield of extortion and bribery."

Turning her attention to political developments, the NCP-SP Working President took a sharp jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"All BJP leaders used to chant the slogan of 'Congress-mukt Bharat' (Congress-free India). But if you study Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar) district a little, except for Ram Shinde, the entire BJP leadership in the district today consists 100 per cent of original Congressmen," she said.

"The very people BJP wanted to reject to make India 'Congress-free' -- the former Congress MLAs and MPs from Ahilyanagar -- have all joined the BJP. People wanted change, but what actually changed? The same 100 families that were previously in the Congress are now in the BJP. What revolution has taken place in Maharashtra? Which Assembly seat they contest from is their internal matter, but I want to ask the BJP: did Congress-mukt Bharat mean that you would absorb the entire Congress party into yours?" Sule asked.

She also expressed concern for long-time BJP loyalists who have been sidelined.

"What about the workers who stood by the BJP's ideology, carried its carpets, faced cane charges, and struggled when the party was in the Opposition? Where are they now? Where is Prakash Javadekar today? He used to criticise us consistently and fiercely through democratic means and was always aggressive in the House. But where has he gone now? I am slowly beginning to wonder if political ideology or merit even matters anymore," she said.

When asked about internal friction involving other leaders, Sule clarified her stance.

"I don't know what is happening between Parth Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal's factions, nor am I interested in it. However, I received a video yesterday. I am not making direct allegations, but you should ask Bhujbal Saheb about this. A contractor from Bhujbal Saheb's department claims that for the past few years, only a few specific contractors are being awarded the supply work. Therefore, if there is corruption involved, it must be investigated."

Sule said that she would write a formal letter to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regarding this issue.

"I expect the Chief Minister to act and protect the taxpayers' money," she added.