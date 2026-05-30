Kristin Villanueva Reveals Plans To Step Into Producing At Hollywood Event

Actor Kristin Villanueva, who portrays Princess in the HBO drama "The Pitt," says she is looking to take on a new challenge in her entertainment career by stepping into producing, according to Variety. Speaking at the fourth annual Filipino Forces event in Hollywood, Villanueva reflected on her journey as an actor and shared her aspirations for the future. "On a career level, I've been an actress for the past almost 20 years, and I've always wanted to learn how to produce," she said.

Filipino Stars Gather at Hollywood Event

The event brought together prominent Filipino figures from the worlds of entertainment, fashion, business and technology. Among those in attendance were "Chief of War" actor Brandon Finn, DreamWorks Animation writer-director Januel Mercado, known for "Forgotten Island," and "Project Runway" Season 21 winner Veejay Floresca. Actors Ross Butler and Timothy Granaderos, known for their work on "13 Reasons Why," also reunited at the gathering.

R'Bonney Gabriel Joins 'Project Runway'

Another highlight of the evening was the presence of model, fashion designer and Miss Universe winner R'Bonney Gabriel, who recently announced that she will compete in the upcoming season of "Project Runway."

'A Dream Come True'

Sharing her excitement about the opportunity, Gabriel had earlier posted: "From 16 years of sewing, and sooo many hours of watching Project Runway, I thought it was time to enter the workroom. Design has been my passion since I was young, and it's a dream come true to join this season."

The new season of "Project Runway" is set to premiere on July 6 on Hulu, as per the outlet.

Building Her Fashion Brand

Speaking at the event, Gabriel also discussed her recent move to Los Angeles and her plans for her fashion business. "I've been sewing for 16 years, so I'm building my fashion brand. It's really small, so I'm looking to learn more about how to grow the business," she said, according to Variety.

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