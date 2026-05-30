Mandaviya Chairs High-Level Meet On 39Th National Games In Meghalaya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess Meghalaya's preparations for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027.

During the meeting, Mandaviya emphasised that, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 39th National Games should serve not only as a premier sporting event but also as a platform to showcase the rich cultural heritage, diversity, and unique identity of Meghalaya and the entire North-Eastern region to the nation and the world, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports He underscored the importance of ensuring world-class sporting infrastructure, seamless organisation, and broad public participation to make the Games a landmark event for Indian sports.

"Sustainability and diversity are our message for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya in 2027," Mandaviya said.

Looking at the increased participation from different states for hosting games, the Union Minister said the National Games should focus on talent identification and scouting. "The National Games should also be used as an opportunity for spreading awareness on Doping. The athletes must be made aware of the impact of Doping," he added.

He said volunteers of MY Bharat should be engaged during the National Games in Meghalaya.

Review of Preparations and Infrastructure

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of sports infrastructure development across the Ashtalakshmi (North Eastern) states. During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made before the Minister on the status of sports infrastructure projects, venue readiness, and overall preparations for the 39th National Games 2027, including timelines for completion and key areas requiring focused attention.

New Sports Infrastructure in Meghalaya

Mandaviya, who is on a three-day visit to the North East, also inaugurated a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Integrated Sports Indoor Hall in Shillong today. He said that the facility will open new avenues of opportunity for young athletes and play a vital role in shaping the future of sports in Meghalaya and the wider North Eastern region, while further strengthening the sporting ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of sporting talent.

Dr. Mandaviya also announced that a state of the art, world class High-altitude training centre, worth Rs 150 crore will be established in Meghalaya very soon.

Praise for Meghalaya's Sports Progress

Praising Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya said that the state has witnessed remarkable progress in the sports sector over the past eight years under his leadership. "He has undertaken a comprehensive and visionary effort to strengthen the sports ecosystem in Meghalaya. From promoting sports science and modern training methodologies to establishing robust talent identification and grassroots development programmes, the Chief Minister has set a benchmark for other states," the Minister said.

North East's Growing Sporting Prominence

Highlighting the growing importance of the North East in India's sporting landscape, the Union Minister said that when a state like Meghalaya steps forward to host the National Games, it is a matter of pride for the entire nation. He noted that the region has consistently produced exceptional sporting talent and that hosting the Games will further strengthen sports development, inspire young athletes, and showcase the rich culture, hospitality, and potential of the North East to the rest of the country.

"I have reviewed the ongoing progress of the infrastructure and preparatory work being undertaken for the 39th National Games in Meghalaya, and I can say with confidence that the National Games 2027 will set a new benchmark in the history of the event," the minister added

Centre's Focus on North East Sports Development

Highlighting the Centre's renewed focus on sports development in the North Eastern region, the Union Minister said that the size or population of a state is no longer a determining factor in the allocation of sporting resources and opportunities. "Today, the North East accounts for only about 4 per cent of India's population, yet nearly 25 per cent of all Khelo India Centres in the country are located in this region. This reflects the Government of India's strong commitment to unlocking the immense sporting potential of the North East. While most districts across the country have one Khelo India Centre, several districts in the North East have been provided with two centres, ensuring greater access to training, coaching and grassroots sports development. This demonstrates our focused effort to nurture talent and build a robust sporting ecosystem across the region," he said.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma, Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Raksha Khadse, IOA President P.T Usha, Meghalaya Sports Minister Wailadmiki Shylla, sports officials from the eight North Eastern states, and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports. (ANI)

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