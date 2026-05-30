UP Power Bill Hike: Minister Says 'Take It Positively' Details Here

Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kashyap on Saturday said that if the state government has raised electricity bills then the "people should take it positively".

This comes after the state government announced that Uttar Pradesh residents will witness a 10 per cent increase in their electricity bills in June, citing rising fuel costs and the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) as the reason.

Minister Justifies Hike

Addressing the tariff revision amid the West Asia crisis, UP Minister Narendra Kashyap told ANI, "Under CM Yogi Ji's leadership, no taxes or bills have been increased in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years. But everyone knows about the war crisis in West Asia. In such conditions, if the government has to raise electricity bills, I believe the people should take it positively."

Official Justification and Surcharge Details

As per the instructions of the Government of India and the information of the Regulatory Commission, electricity bills may increase by 10 per cent in the month of June due to a surcharge on increased fuel prices.

The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) clarified that the FPPAS calculated for March 2026, will be implemented in June across all consumer categories.

Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for the month of March, 2026 as per regulation is to be charged in the month of June, 2026. FPPAS chargeable is 10% for the month of March, 2026 to be charged in the month of June, 2026. I have been directed to request you to implement the sarite for all categories of consumers as per provision of the regulation,a release by UP Power Corporation Limited read.

The government emphasised that the surcharge is in line with instructions from the Union Government and directives from the Regulatory Commission, reflecting global fuel price fluctuations and their impact on power procurement costs.

Consumers are advised to factor in the additional charges while paying their electricity bills for June. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)