Zelensky Confirms Strike On Russian Oil Facility In Armavir, 500 Km From Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Our new long-range sanctions – and this is 500 kilometers from our state border. We are rightfully bringing the war back to where it came from. Russia could have ended its aggression long ago, but instead chose to prolong and continue it. So another facility of Russia's oil industry has been reached – Armavir, Krasnodar Krai," he said.

Ukraine confirms strike on oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region

He thanked the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) for the operation.

"What matters is that, step by step, we are carrying out our plan of long-range sanctions – in response to everything Russia is doing against our country and our people. All forms of our sanctions – legal and entirely practical long-range ones – are working to bring peace closer. Thank you for your precision!" Zelensky added.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine