Anti-Ballistic Defense, Prisoner Exchanges, And Energy: Zelensky, Budanov, Umerov, Shmyhal Hold Special Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in a post on Facebook.

"We are in contact almost every day with envoys of the President of the United States and our European partners. We noted how the situation with air defense supplies – and our arrangements more broadly – unfolds. We set priorities for the coming weeks: antiballistic capabilities, bilateral documents on drone production and supply – including a Drone Deal with the European Union – and preparations for meetings in several formats," Zelensky said.

He added that Ukraine is preparing for important negotiations but did not disclose further details.

The President also emphasized the need to continue humanitarian efforts, including prisoner exchanges that had already been agreed upon, and instructed officials to coordinate with partners capable of facilitating the necessary mediation.

Zelensky thanks Finland for its 33rd defense aid package

In addition, Zelensky said that new decisions to support Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector, are being finalized.

"We are finalizing the details," he stated.

As Ukrinform previously reported, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Congressman Jim Himes said the United States should respond positively to Zelensky's request for additional air-defense missiles to help protect Kyiv from Russian attacks.