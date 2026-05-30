Sikh Guru's Legacy Of Courage, Sacrifice Continues To Inspire Generations: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday lauded the Sikh community's unparalleled contribution to the nation, saying their legacy of courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment to the protection of faith continues to inspire generations and remains a matter of pride for every Indian.

Addressing a 'Dhanyawad' programme organised by the Sikh Sangat here, the Chief Minister said the Sikh community has set extraordinary examples of bravery and self-sacrifice throughout history.

“The Sikh community laid down its lives in defence of faith but never bowed before oppression. Their glorious heritage, sacrifices and valour are a source of immense pride for the entire nation,” he said.

The Chief Minister said from Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, to Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru, the Guru Sahiban guided humanity on the path of service, equality and courage.

He said the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur, revered as 'Hind Di Chadar', and the martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas formed an integral part of the great Guru tradition that protected the nation and upheld its spiritual and cultural values.

Highlighting the Central government's initiatives, the Chief Minister said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi unprecedented efforts are being made to preserve and promote India's religious and cultural heritage.

He said the Union Ministry of Tourism has approved the development of the Anandpur Sahib, Fatehgarh Sahib, Chamkaur Sahib, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Khatkar Kalan, Kalanaur and Patiala heritage circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

The Chief Minister said the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, connecting Dera Baba Nanak with Kartarpur Sahib, along with the launch of dedicated air connectivity between Amritsar and Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded are among the landmark initiatives undertaken by the Central government for the Sikh community.

Paying tribute to the Sahibzadas, he said that Veer Bal Diwas is observed across the country every year on December 26 with deep reverence to honour their unparalleled sacrifice.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to the Sikh community, CM Saini said several educational institutions and infrastructure projects have been named after revered Sikh personalities and places of historical significance.

He said the upcoming medical college in Yamunanagar has been named after Guru Tegh Bahadur, while the Government Polytechnic College in Ambala has also been renamed in his honour. In addition, the Tohana-Jind-Dhamtan Sahib Road has been designated as Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Marg.

The Chief Minister further informed that the college at Assandh has been named after Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest Sahibzada of Guru Gobind Singh.