Srinagar Police Attach Drug Peddlers' Property Valued At 2 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 30 (IANS) Police in J&K's Srinagar district said on Saturday that it has attached property worth around Rs 2 crore belonging to drug peddlers, while in Shopian district, the immovable property of another drug peddler was also attached.

A statement by Srinagar Police said that continuing its sustained and intensified crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics networks under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, Srinagar Police has attached multiple immovable properties worth approximately Rs 2 crore belonging to individuals involved in narcotics-related activities.

In the first case, Police Station Bemina attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 1.5 crore belonging to accused drug peddler Mudasir Ahmad Pir alias Sahil alias Doge, son of Shareef-U-Din, resident of Firdous Colony, Bemina, Srinagar.

The attachment proceedings were carried out under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act after obtaining confirmation from the Competent Authority, SAFEMA, Government of India, Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, New Delhi.

The attached property comprises a double-storey residential house and approximately 4 marlas of land, situated at Firdous Colony, Bemina, Srinagar. Investigations revealed that the said property was acquired through proceeds generated from illicit narcotics trafficking.

In another significant action, Srinagar Police attached a residential house along with land worth approximately Rs 50 lakh belonging to notorious drug peddler Shafiq Ahmad Khawaja, son of Fateh Joo, resident of Dildar Karnah, District Kupwara.

The property was attached under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985, in connection with Case FIR No. 10/2024, registered under Sections 8/21-29 of the NDPS Act, at Police Station M.R. Gunj.

The attachment proceedings in both cases were carried out in accordance with due legal procedures and after establishing that the properties were acquired with proceeds from illicit narcotics trafficking.

These actions reflect the firm resolve of Srinagar Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure of drug trafficking networks and to ensure that illegally acquired assets of drug peddlers are identified and attached under the provisions of law.

Srinagar Police remains committed towards eradicating the menace of drugs from society and appeals to the general public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies by sharing information related to drug peddling and narcotics activities in their areas.

In Shopian district, as part of its continued crackdown on narcotics-related activities, J&K Police in Shopian have attached an immovable property valued at Rs 22.35 lakh belonging to Gh Rasool Dar, son of Lassi Mohd Dar, resident of Khurampora Trenz Imamsahib.

The property measuring 32 marlas was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics. Accordingly, the said property has been attached in connection with FIR No. 35/2023 of Police Station Imamsahib.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of a duly constituted police team, an Executive Magistrate, a Lambardar, and a Chowkidar, ensuring full compliance with all legal procedures and maintaining transparency.

Police reiterated its firm commitment to eradicating the menace of drugs by targeting both offenders and the financial assets generated through illicit activities. The general public was urged to come forward with any information regarding drug trafficking or related activities.