Tourists Flock To Manali To Escape Heat Hotels Near Full Occupancy

Manali is witnessing a surge in tourist arrivals this weekend as people from across India flock to the hill station to escape the intense summer heat in the plains. The rising footfall has led to a sharp increase in hotel bookings, with many properties nearing full occupancy, while local markets and tourist spots are bustling with activity.

The popular tourist destination is witnessing a significant rise in visitor arrivals over the weekend, with tourists from states including Rajasthan and Punjab heading to the hill station to seek respite from the scorching summer temperatures in the plains.

Tourists Seek Respite from Heatwave

The growing influx of tourists has once again boosted hotel bookings across Manali, with many hospitality establishments expected to reach full occupancy in the coming days. The increase in tourist activity has also brought renewed energy to local markets and tourism-related businesses. Ram Sahay Meena, a tourist from Tonk district in Rajasthan, said temperatures in his region have crossed 50 degrees Celsius, making Manali an ideal getaway. "In our area, the temperature has gone above 50 degrees Celsius. The weather in Manali is very pleasant and cool. We faced traffic congestion at a few places on the way, but Manali is a wonderful place to visit," he said.

Bhagyashree Jangid, another visitor from Rajasthan, said she chose Himachal Pradesh to escape the extreme heat prevailing in her home state. "We decided to come to Himachal to get relief from the severe heat. We were stuck in traffic for around two to two-and-a-half hours before reaching Manali, but the natural beauty and weather here attract tourists from all over the country," she said.

Meanwhile, Manchu, a tourist from Jalandhar, said he had arrived in Manali with friends and was planning to visit Chandratal Lake the next day. "We have come to Manali with friends and plan to visit Chandratal Lake tomorrow. At present, traffic movement in Manali is normal and the weather is favourable for tourists," he said.

Boost for Local Tourism Sector

With tourist arrivals continuing to rise during the weekend, hotels, markets and major attractions in Manali are witnessing increased activity. Stakeholders in the tourism sector are optimistic about strong business prospects in the coming weeks as visitors continue to flock to the hill station for a summer retreat. (ANI)

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