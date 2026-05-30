Uttarakhand Police Issues Safety Advisory For Gangotri Dham Pilgrims

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday issued a comprehensive safety advisory for pilgrims following a significant rise in the water level and a surge in the current of the Bhagirathi River at the holy shrine of Gangotri Dham.

Taking to X, "in view of the rising water levels and swift currents at Gangotri Dham, the Uttarakhand Police is continuously raising awareness among devotees. Stay safe, avoid going near the riverbank, and remain only in the designated safe areas. Your safety is our top priority", Uttarakhand police said.

गंगोत्री धाम में बढ़ते जलस्तर एवं तेज बहाव को देखते हुए उत्तराखंड पुलिस द्वारा श्रद्धालुओं को लगातार जागरूक किया जा रहा है। सुरक्षित रहें, नदी किनारे जाने से बचें और केवल निर्धारित सुरक्षित क्षेत्रों में ही रहें। आपकी सुरक्षा ही हमारी प्राथमिकता है।#UttarakhandPolice twitter/6HzU7V4m5r - Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) May 30, 2026

Administrative Oversight and Pilgrim Surge

Earlier on April 21, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya sought an explanation from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) over the absence of first-aid facilities at Yamunotri Dham, directing officials to immediately report on the ground situation and clarify the alleged negligence by the Health Department.

The direction comes amid a sharp increase in pilgrim footfall following the opening of the portals of Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the beginning of the annual Char Dham Yatra.

According to the Uttarkashi district administration, large numbers of devotees from across India and abroad have been arriving at both shrines, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere in the region.

Pilgrims were seen participating in darshan in an orderly manner while waiting patiently in queues. The administration reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety, convenience and smooth travel experience of all visitors.

Kedarnath Dham Prepares for Grand Opening

Meanwhile, the palanquin (doli) of Lord Kedarnath arrived at Kedarnath Dham, accompanied by the melodies of a military band ahead of the ceremonial opening of the temple portals on April 22.

The shrine has been decorated with around 51 quintals of flowers, and elaborate lighting arrangements have enhanced the temple premises ahead of the opening ceremony.

There is immense enthusiasm among the devotees who have gathered for the auspicious occasion of the temple's opening.

With the portals set to open tomorrow morning, pilgrims are already lining up to collect their tokens for darshan.

Authorities continue to monitor arrangements across the Char Dham route to ensure smooth pilgrimage operations during the ongoing yatra season. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)