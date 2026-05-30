Siddaramaiah To Propose DK Shivakumar As New CLP Leader In Meeting

Outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will move the proposal for the new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader at the crucial meeting scheduled to begin in a few minutes here at Vidhana Soudha. According to the meeting agenda, the process will commence with the recording of attendance of all newly elected MLAs. Following this, CLP Secretary Allam Prabhu Patil will deliver the welcome address to the gathering. The meeting will then be addressed by AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal.

Siddaramaiah to Announce Successor

In a key development, Siddaramaiah will move the formal proposal for the selection of the new CLP leader and subsequently make the official announcement. Following the announcement, State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar will deliver the vote of thanks. Sources said that the official Legislature Party letter, carrying D.K. Shivakumar's name, will be dispatched to the Raj Bhavan. The newly elected leader is then slated to meet the Governor to formally submit a claim to form the government in Karnataka.

Leadership Transition and Party Discussions

Siddaramaiah had stepped down on May 28, stating that his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command. The development comes amid continued internal discussions in the Karnataka Congress, during which Shivakumar had recently met party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi over issues including legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state.

Following this, the Karnataka Congress is set to hold a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru today amid ongoing organisational deliberations, leadership speculation, and continued political sparring over the internal dynamics of the ruling party. The CLP meeting comes after Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the CLP meeting will be held in Bengaluru in the presence of party observers, who will later consult the Congress high command before a final decision is taken on leadership and organisational matters. He further clarified that decisions regarding Rajya Sabha nominations and other organisational appointments, including MLCs, rest entirely with the party leadership in New Delhi.

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