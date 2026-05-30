Munich Airport Temporarily Suspends Flights After Drone Sighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Euronews, Ukrinform reports.

A police spokesperson said that two pilots had reported seeing a possible drone shortly after 09:00.

"In coordination with German air traffic control, the security authorities then decided to close the runways," the spokesperson said.

Flights resumed at around 10:05 after emergency services found no threat to the public.

During the closure, more than 20 flights scheduled to land in Munich were diverted to other airports, according to Reuters.

The airport closed twice within 24 hours in October following suspected drone sightings.

Illustrative photo: Munich Airport/FB