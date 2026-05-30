QAIA Registers Sequential Traffic Recovery For April 2026 Amid Regional Headwinds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Airport International Group (AIG), the Jordanian consortium responsible for the operation and modernization of Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA), released its traffic and operational performance metrics for April 2026, Saturday, showcasing operational resilience and sequential growth at the Kingdom's primary international gateway.

According to official AIG performance disclosures, QAIA welcomed 411,865 passengers during April, marking an 11.2 percent month-on-month expansion compared to March 2026. However, reflecting broader geopolitical dynamics, year-on-year metrics indicated a 49.5 percent contraction relative to April 2025.

Aircraft movements followed a similar trajectory, registering 3,953 flights during the month. This represents a 10.4 percent sequential growth on a month-on-month basis, paired with a 38.7 percent year-on-year decrease against the corresponding period in 2025.

In the logistics sector, the airport handled 4,114 tons of air cargo throughout April, booking a substantial 44.3 percent sequential surge compared to March 2026, while showing a 34.7 percent decline compared to April 2025.

In an official statement, AIG noted that ongoing regional instability and geopolitical friction heavily impacted commercial aviation trajectories throughout the year, weighing down general performance curves. Despite these persistent headwinds, April's data indicates a gradual stabilization of flight frequencies and passenger numbers following first-quarter volatility. The operational rebound underscores QAIA's ongoing role in sustaining regional air connectivity, commercial logistics, and trade corridors.

"Queen Alia International Airport continues to maintain high operational adaptability and agility in the face of ongoing regional challenges that have depressed travel demand and impacted broader aviation sector dynamics," stated Nicolas Deviller, Chief Executive Officer of Airport International Group.

"Our core priority remains focused on guaranteeing uninterrupted, seamless, and reliable operations for both passenger and freight networks. Working in tandem with our operational teams and strategic stakeholders to manage these shifting market dynamics, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting Jordan's aviation infrastructure and safeguarding the vital role our gateway plays in driving the Kingdom's global connectivity." //Petra// AA