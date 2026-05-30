Ensure Dope Test For Appointees In Government Service, Says Himachal CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, May 30 (IANS) Asking to ensure dope test must for appointees in government service, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, while chairing a meeting with Administrative Secretaries here, has directed all the departments to ensure early payments of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class IV pensioners as per the Budget announcement.

He also asked to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that the state government could take an appropriate decision on these cases.

The Chief Minister sought details of the action taken against government employees found involved in trafficking of 'chitta' (heroin). He said that the state government had launched a mass movement against the narcotic drug and was taking stringent action against the drug mafia.

He added that protecting the youth from the menace of the drugs abuse remains a top priority of the government. He directed all departments to issue necessary instructions to make dope testing mandatory for the individuals prior to joining government service.

CM Sukhu also sought information from all departments regarding vacant posts so that these positions could be filled at the earliest. He said that the state government had decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

The Chief Minister directed the officials to compile information on trees uprooted or felled on forest land due to storms so that they could be removed in a time-bound manner.

A special campaign for this purpose would commence from June 1. He added that delays in removing fallen trees result in loss to the state's resources and directed Forest Department officers to ensure their prompt removal and timely disposal on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretaries K.K. Pant and Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar, Secretaries to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar and Ashish Singhmar, besides other Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.