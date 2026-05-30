Karnataka: Yathindra Attends CLP Meet To Elect New Legislative Leader

CLP Meeting to Elect New Leader

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of outgoing Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, arrived at Vidhana Soudha on Saturday to attend the crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Speaking to reporters on his arrival, Yathindra said the main agenda of the meeting was to elect the leader of the legislative party. "We have come to attend the CLP meeting. The agenda of the meeting is to elect the Legislative Party leader. We will support the party's proposal," he said.

When asked about the possibility of being appointed Deputy Chief Minister, Yathindra replied, "I don't know."

Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad, who also attended the meeting, said that only the party leadership was aware of the ongoing discussions regarding the state's political future. "Only the high command, former CM, and the coming CM know about all the discussions," Lad said.

Praising Siddaramaiah for stepping down from the post of Chief Minister, Lad said, "The greatest tallest leader in the country, as promised to Rahul Gandhi, said he is going to resign, and he has done it. We have come so far thanks to him. He had a great tenure."

Siddaramaiah's Resignation and High Command Discussions

The CLP meeting comes days after Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on May 28. He had said his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the party high command.

The development follows continued discussions within the Karnataka Congress leadership. Karnataka Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. The discussions reportedly covered legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state.

Official Procedures and Future Decisions

The Congress Legislature Party meeting is being held in Bengaluru amid speculation over the party's leadership and organisational structure in Karnataka.

The meeting also follows the decision of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to accept Siddaramaiah's resignation and dissolve the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. However, Siddaramaiah has been asked to continue as Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Speaking on Friday, Shivakumar said the CLP meeting would be held in the presence of party observers, who would later brief the Congress high command before a final decision is taken on leadership and organisational matters. He also clarified that decisions regarding Rajya Sabha nominations and other organisational appointments, including MLC positions, would be taken by the party leadership in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)