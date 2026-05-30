IPL 2026 Final: Familiar Rivals, Different Stakes As RCB And GT Battle For Glory In Ahmedabad (Preview)

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, May 30 (IANS) The Indian Premier League season that began with ten teams chasing a dream now comes down to two franchises separated by contrasting styles but united by a common ambition. Under the lights of the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will meet in the IPL 2026 final with the trophy and a place in league history at stake.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the opportunity is clear: a victory would make them only the third franchise, after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, to successfully defend an IPL crown. For the Gujarat Titans, the challenge is equally compelling. Playing at home and seeking a second title in four seasons, they have the chance to avenge their crushing defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1 and reclaim the crown they last lifted in 2022.

The finalists have travelled different routes to reach the summit clash. RCB stormed directly into the final after dismantling Gujarat by 92 runs earlier this week, posting a playoff-record 254/5 in a display of relentless batting aggression. The Titans were forced to take the longer road, regrouping swiftly to overcome Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and secure another shot at the title.

The contest presents an intriguing tactical battle. Bengaluru's success has been built on fearless batting, with Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, and Venkatesh Iyer forming arguably the deepest batting unit in the competition. Their willingness to attack regardless of conditions has made them one of the most destructive sides of the season.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have relied on a more measured blueprint. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have mastered the art of constructing innings before accelerating, a strategy that has produced over 1,400 runs between them. Alongside Jos Buttler, the trio has carried much of the batting responsibility and will once again be expected to provide the platform.

If Bengaluru possess the stronger batting card, Gujarat can counter with arguably the tournament's most formidable pace attack. Purple Cap leader Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj have formed a potent new-ball partnership, while Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, and Jason Holder provide depth and variety. Much could depend on Siraj's fitness after the fast bowler appeared to struggle with a shoulder issue during Qualifier 2.

RCB's bowling resources, however, are equally capable of deciding the contest. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has enjoyed a stellar campaign with 26 wickets, while Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam, and Krunal Pandya have consistently delivered breakthroughs at crucial moments.

The numbers suggest a closely fought battle. RCB hold a narrow 5-4 advantage in the overall head-to-head record and have won two of the three meetings between the sides this season. Yet Gujarat have turned Ahmedabad into a fortress, winning five of their seven home matches during the campaign.

Momentum favours Bengaluru. Conditions favour Gujarat. The trophy will belong to whichever side imposes its identity more effectively on the biggest night of the season.

By Sunday night, either Patidar's defending champions will cement their status as the league's newest powerhouse, or Gill's Titans will complete a homecoming worthy of champions. Either way, IPL 2026 is set for a fitting finale.

When: Sunday, May 31, 7:30 PM IST

Where: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where to watch: The RCB vs GT Final will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh lyer, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Mangesh Yadav, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gurnoor Brar, M Shahrukh Khan