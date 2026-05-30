Kerala: BJP Seeks ED Probe Into Foreign Transactions In CMRL-Exalogic Case

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 30 (IANS) BJP leader Shaun George has approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an investigation into alleged overseas financial transactions linked to the CMRL–Exalogic monthly payment case, claiming that funds received by Exalogic Solutions may have been routed through foreign bank accounts.

In a letter to the central agency, Shaun George alleged that funds received by Exalogic Solutions from its transactions with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) were transferred to an account maintained with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank in the UAE.

He claimed that the account was operated by Veena T., daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Sunish M. George further alleged that funds received from entities including SNC-Lavalin and PricewaterhouseCoopers had also been credited to the account and that a portion of the money was subsequently transferred to certain accounts in the United States.

He urged the ED to expand its ongoing probe to examine the alleged foreign transactions and banking links.

Speaking to reporters, Shaun George said the information had been obtained from a reliable source and warranted a detailed investigation by the agency.

The allegations come amid the ED's continuing probe into the controversial CMRL–Exalogic transactions involving Veena T., daughter of former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

There has been no immediate response from those named in the allegations.

The claims have not been independently verified. Shaun George, son of veteran politician P.C. George, has emerged as one of the most persistent critics of Vijayan and his family over the case.

P.C. George, a seven-time MLA who was associated with various factions of the Kerala Congress before floating his own political outfit, joined the BJP along with his son in 2024.

Both father and son contested the recent Assembly elections. Though they finished third in their respective constituencies, their performances are widely seen as having made the contests highly competitive, narrowing the margins between the eventual winners and runners-up.

Over the past year, Shaun George has repeatedly raised allegations regarding the Exalogic case and has frequently targeted Vijayan in public forums.

His aggressive campaign against the CPI(M) leadership also led to legal troubles: police registered two cases against his father, but he secured bail in both, avoiding detention.