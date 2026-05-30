Sukesh, Jacqueline To Face Charges In Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

The Patiala House court on Saturday directed the framing of charges against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes and others in an alleged money laundering case linked with Rs 200 crore alleged extortion from Aditi Singh.

The charges have also been framed against Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul and others in the MCOCA case linked with Rs 200 crore of alleged extortion. Jacqueline is not an accused in the extortion case.

Court Details Charges and Accused

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma directed the framing of charges against the accused persons in both cases. "I conclude that prima facie, there is sufficient material on record based upon which a strong suspicion is raised against all accused persons namely, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Leena Maria Paul alias Leena Paulose, Deepak Ramnani, Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohanraj, Arun Muthu, D. Kamlesh Kothari, Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Singh, Dharam Singh Meena, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal, Sunder Bora, Komal Poddar (15) Jitender Narula, Avinash Kumar, Jai Prakash Singhal, for which said accused persons have to be charged with offence under section 3 of PMLA, punishable under section 4 of PMLA," said ASJ Prashant Sharma while framing charges in the money laundering case.

The court has listed the matter for formal signing of charges on June 3. The accused are directed to appear before the court physically at 2 PM. Delhi Police had filed a case on the Complaint of Aditi Singh. Thereafter, a case of Money laundering was lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Legal Status of the Accused

The Delhi High Court had rejected the plea of Jacqueline Fernandes seeking the quashing of the supplementary charge sheet against her. She was named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED. After taking cognisance of ED's charge sheet, a summons was issued to Jacqueline Fernandes. She was granted bail after she appeared before the court.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is in custody. However, his wife was granted bail by the High Court in a money laundering case. Her plea for bail in MCOCA was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The bail pleas of other accused are subjudice before the Delhi High Court.

Recently, the Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandes withdrew her application to turn approver in a money laundering case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)