Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital Named India's No. 1 For Critical Care

A proud moment for Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital as it has been ranked No. 1 all over India in the Times of India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2026. This recognition reflects Founder Nita Ambani's longstanding commitment to making world-class healthcare affordable and accessible for every Indian, and our hospital's guiding philosophy of Respect for Life.

The official handle of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital posted a video on Instagram along with the caption, "Ranked No. 1 in India in the Times of India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2026 - A Proud Moment for Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital! This recognition reflects our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani's longstanding commitment to making world class healthcare affordable and accessible for every Indian; and our guiding philosophy of Respect for Life."

Excellence Across Specialties

"The top national ranking across leading specialties including Cardiac Sciences, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Oncology, Neurosciences, Emergency & Trauma, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Nephrology, Paediatrics, Urology, and more is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, advanced technology, and compassionate healing. Thank you to our exceptional doctors, nurses, clinical teams, support teams, and to every patient and family who place their trust in us. Together, we continue to raise the standard of healthcare across India," it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (@rfhospital)

About Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, located in Girgaon, South Mumbai, is a 360-bed, multi-specialty quaternary care hospital. Built to international standards, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, including advanced Laboratories, Radiology & Imaging, and Nuclear Medicine. (ANI)

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