Congress Leadership Transition: CLP Meets At Vidhana Soudha Venugopal Says New CM Announced Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 30 (IANS) The much-awaited Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting began at the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday to elect the new leader of the legislature party, who is set to become the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Amid strong indications that Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar would be unanimously elected as the CLP leader, several Congress legislators expressed confidence that the meeting would be a brief affair with only one agenda, formally endorsing Shivakumar's leadership.

AICC General Secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal arrived at the Vidhana Soudha to oversee the proceedings, while senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attended the meeting as an observer.

Answering a question on when the official announcement would be made regarding the new Chief Minister, Venugopal said,“We are attending the CLP meeting. Today itself, the name will be announced.”

Before entering the legislature building, Shivakumar paid his respects at the steps of the Vidhana Soudha and then proceeded inside for the meeting.

Senior Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna said Shivakumar's elevation to the Chief Minister's post was a moment of pride for the district. He noted that, after the late Kengal Hanumanthaiah, the district was getting another Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, after several decades.“It was bound to happen. The media unnecessarily created confusion over the issue,” he added.

Congress MLA Nayana Motamma described Shivakumar as her political mentor and expressed happiness over his likely elevation. She said Shivakumar was her“godfather in politics” and seeing him rise to such a high position was a matter of great happiness. She added that she was not lobbying for a ministerial berth but was ready to take responsibility if the party gave her an opportunity.

MLA Thammaiah said there was little uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the CLP meeting. He explained that a senior leader would propose Shivakumar's name, and all legislators would endorse it.

“The meeting may conclude within 15 minutes. As Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar will provide good governance and strengthen the party further,” he said.

Former minister and Siddaramaiah associate Zameer Ahmad Khan said the immediate focus was on electing the CLP leader, while discussions on cabinet formation would follow later. He stressed that whoever was chosen by the high command would have the support of all Congress MLAs.

“All 137 Congress legislators, along with the three supporting Independent MLAs, are committed to the high command's decision,” he said.

Former minister R.B. Timmapur said discussions on the creation of Deputy Chief Minister posts would be left to the party leadership.

“I am not someone who loses hope. There is a demand from various quarters for the creation of Deputy Chief Minister posts, but the AICC leadership will take the final decision,” he remarked.

Senior Congress leader R.V. Deshpande said the CLP meeting would formally elect the new leader in the presence of senior party observers.

“The CLP meeting is underway. AICC General Secretary Surjewala, the legislators, and senior leaders are all present. We will elect the new leader of the legislative party,” he said.

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said all members had gathered solely to elect the CLP leader and dismissed speculation regarding his possible elevation as Deputy Chief Minister.

“We have come to attend the CLP meeting. The agenda is to elect the legislative party's leader, and we will support the party's decision. I am not aware of any demand for me to become Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

Priyank Kharge said the CLP leader would be elected and that the name would be sent to the Governor. He clarified that he was not an aspirant for any post.

Former minister Eshwar Khandre said the CLP leader would be elected unanimously.