NEET UG Paper Leak: Court Extends CBI Custody Of Accused Manisha Hawaldar

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the CBI custody of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar in the NEET UG paper leak case. The court has remanded Manisha Mandhare in judicial custody after 14 days of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody.

Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the CBI custody for Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar till Monday. The court has allowed Manisha Mandhare to carry two pairs of spectacles.

The CBI produced Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar before the court after 6 days of custody for Investigation in the NEET UG Paper leak case. She has been arrested in Pune, Maharashtra. She is a physics expert or a translator of physics.

CBI's Argument for Custody Extension

Senior Public Prosecutor V K Pathak appeared for the CBI. While seeking further custody, the CBI said that Mandhare is required to be confronted with other Accused persons and investigate other things. She is to be confronted with the students also.

It is alleged by the CBI that in Conspiracy with other accused, she retained the exam paper and distributed it for money.

While seeking remand of Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar on May 25, the CBI had said that she was empanelled as a physics translator by the NTA. The agency has alleged that she, in conspiracy with other Accused persons, unauthorisedly retained and distributed the NEET UG Paper for monetary consideration. The custody is required to investigate the case and the identification of other accused who are involved in the conspiracy of this case.

Defence Opposes Remand

Her counsel, Advocate Akhilesh Rexwal, had opposed the remand. Application by submitting that she was arrested on May 22 and cooperated in the investigation. There is no ground for granting police custody. She should be sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

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