Turkmenistan And US Plan Energy Route Diversification Following Talks In Washington
The strategic partnership framework was reviewed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington on Friday.
Under the upcoming bilateral agenda, both governments plan to utilize the "C5+1" diplomatic platform to coordinate joint responses to regional security challenges and counter transnational threats.--
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