Turkmenistan And US Plan Energy Route Diversification Following Talks In Washington

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the United States plan to expand trade, infrastructure, and alternative transit routes, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

​The strategic partnership framework was reviewed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington on Friday.

​Under the upcoming bilateral agenda, both governments plan to utilize the "C5+1" diplomatic platform to coordinate joint responses to regional security challenges and counter transnational threats.

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