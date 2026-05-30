UP Transformed From 'One District, One Mafia' To Hub Of Economic Growth, Job Creation: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 30 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few years, asserting that a state once associated with law-and-order concerns and the influence of mafia networks has now emerged as a model of development, investment and effective governance.

The Defence Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the 'Nausena Shaurya Vatika' (Naval Gallantry Park) in Lucknow. The project, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 19 crore, was inaugurated in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chief of the Naval Staff Dinesh K. Tripathi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Rajnath Singh highlighted the changing image of Uttar Pradesh and credited the state government for creating an environment that encourages economic growth and investment.

“Uttar Pradesh was once sarcastically characterised as a state of 'One District, One Mafia'. Investors used to hesitate to come here, and serious questions were frequently raised regarding the law-and-order situation. However, over the last few years, the situation has undergone a complete transformation. Today, through initiatives such as the 'One District, One Product' scheme, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a new hub for economic growth and job creation,” he said.

The Defence Minister also praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for what he described as decisive efforts to improve law and order and curb organised crime in the state.

“The firmness with which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has managed law and order -- taking effective action against crime and the mafia network -- has fostered a new environment conducive to investment and development within the state. This is precisely why Uttar Pradesh is today becoming a focal point of attraction for investors across both the nation and the globe,” Singh said.

Referring to the newly inaugurated Naval Gallantry Park, the Defence Minister said the facility should not be viewed merely as a recreational space or tourist destination but as a tribute to India's military legacy and spirit of patriotism.

“The Naval Gallantry Park is not merely a tourist attraction or a recreational park, but a living symbol of national consciousness, military heritage and patriotism,” he said.

He added that the military platforms and equipment displayed at the park would help visitors understand the sacrifices and commitment of India's Armed Forces.

“The warships, weaponry and naval equipment displayed here are authentic artefacts, each narrating a story of the valour and dedication of the Indian Armed Forces,” Singh said.

According to the Defence Minister, the park will play an important role in inspiring young people and nurturing a sense of responsibility towards the nation.

“This site will serve to inspire future generations towards national service and a profound sense of duty,” he added.

Rajnath Singh also commended the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government for completing the ambitious project within a short period and said the park holds special significance because of the historical and cultural connections between the state and the Indian Navy.

“The establishment of the Naval Gallantry Park in Lucknow is not merely a coincidence; rather, it is deeply intertwined with the state's rich history, geography and cultural heritage,” he said.

Drawing attention to INS Gomti, a warship named after the Gomti River, the Defence Minister said the park symbolises the longstanding emotional and historical ties between Uttar Pradesh and the Indian Navy.

Referring to the connection, Singh said the garden would stand as“a symbol of the emotional and historical bond” shared by the state and the naval force.

He also urged citizens to visit the park with their families and children to learn more about the Indian Navy and its contribution to national security.

Rajnath Singh said that understanding the traditions and sacrifices of the Armed Forces would help strengthen patriotic values among younger generations.

“A naval uniform is not merely a garment, but a symbol of dedication, discipline and duty towards the nation. This garden will serve as a medium to connect the youth with that very spirit,” he added.

Appealing to people to express gratitude to the Indian armed forces, Singh said,“The people, because of whom our lives are safe, their contribution is immense. Our new generation will feel grateful to them. This is what I believe. This gratitude is very necessary.”