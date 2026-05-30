As Rights Violations Mount, Pakistan Turns To Lobbyists For Global Image Repair

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Pakistan has been projecting itself as a strong player on the international front. However, in reality, it is desperately attempting an image makeover not just at home, but on the international level as well.

The problems in Pakistan are grave, human rights issues remain a major concern, and the world has been flagging it repeatedly.

Islamabad has been talking to lobbyists across the world to hobnob with influential players in a bid to project a positive image.

While the Pakistanis have gone to town speaking about their newfound relationship with the United States under President Donald Trump, the reality remains starkly different.

There are questions being asked about the treatment of the people of Pakistan.

Officials say that Pakistan has been investing heavily in lobbyists who can project the country in a good light. It is not sufficient for Pakistan to just share good ties with the top leadership of a country, as it is equally important to have the trust of other decision makers, and hence the image makeover is very important, officials say.

Another official said that Pakistan felt that it could manage its image without the help of pressure groups and lobbyists. However, the violations have become grave, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

The violations that are taking place here are not hush-hush anymore. The people of this region have become extremely vocal, and with social media, the problems are right out there to see.

Another official said that at every major event or grouping, these issues are raised, and Pakistan has no answers.

Earlier this month, Pakistan signed up with a US-based firm, Ervin Graves Strategy Group, LLC. The firm, which will be paid $50,000 a month, has been tasked with reshaping Washington's perception of Pakistan. The firm will be arranging high-level meetings with those who are part of the power circles in Washington.

Officials say that Pakistan has done this in the past as well. They have had people to arrange for meetings, conferences and round table events. All these events are focused on reshaping Islamabad's image. The idea is to give Pakistan a positive image and also cover up the grave violations that the establishment undertakes back home, the official added.

These firms are also focusing on the Afghanistan issue.

Pakistan has been at loggerheads with the Afghan Taliban after the regime refused to tow its line. Pakistan has been claiming without proof that Afghanistan has been allowing its soil to be used as a launchpad for terror groups. It has blamed Afghanistan for backing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a claim that the Afghan Taliban has consistently denied.

The job of these pressure groups will be to convince the international community about how Afghanistan has become the aggressor, as a result of which there have been multiple terror attacks on Pakistani soil. These groups would try to convince top leaders and decision-makers in the United States about why Afghanistan should be reined in and the need for regional stability.

Pakistan watchers say that this is a desperate move by Pakistan, as not a day passes without major human rights violations being reported in the country.

Recently, a detailed report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee raised serious concerns over the spread of religious intolerance, forced kidnapping and conversions of the Hindu and Christian minorities.

The UN Committee also questioned Pakistan over its inability to tackle the increasing number of attacks and threats on Shia Muslims, Christians, Ahmadis, Hindus, and Sikhs.

Officials say that Pakistan is now completely under the control of Field Marshal Asim Munir. He had suffered a loss of face during Operation Sindoor.

To make matters worse, the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) have wreaked havoc on the Pakistani security forces. The people of KP and Balochistan are openly calling out the establishment regarding the lack of development and grave human rights violations.

Basically, these people have called out Pakistan's bluff. Munir realises that his image has been tarnished both in Pakistan and in the international community, the official said.

Experts say that in the days to come, one can expect pro-Pakistan articles in many international media outlets. These pressure groups will also try to change media narratives in favour of Pakistan. This would be done after holding discussions with media heads and their board members, the experts also say.

An official said that the decision to spend heavily on such campaigns also exposes Pakistan's double standards. It has been reeling under a severe economic crisis, but it has the funds to spend on such image makeover campaigns. The fact is that Islamabad and Munir are desperate, and they will overlook the grievances of their own people to save face, the official added.