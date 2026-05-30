Delhi CM Reconstitutes Kanwar Committee With Kapil Mishra As Its Chief

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reconstituted the Kanwar Committee to ensure that the upcoming yatra is conducted in a smooth, safe, well-organised, and spiritually enriching manner, said an official on Saturday.

Delhi Minister for Culture and Law Kapil Mishra has been appointed the Chairperson of the committee, while five MLAs representing have been included as members, to ensure a smooth Kanwar Yatra in the coming weeks.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will once again ensure improved, dignified facilities for Shiva devotees during the holy month of Shravan. Special assistance will also be provided to the Kanwar camps for this purpose.

She said that while only 170 Kanwar camps had been approved in the capital in 2024, the number increased to a record 374 in 2025 due to the government's simplified approval process, with a total of 374 registered Kanwar camps established across Delhi.

To facilitate the smooth functioning of these camps, the Delhi government last year discontinued the earlier tender-based system and provided transparent financial assistance directly into bank accounts of registered organising committees through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ranging from Rs 50,000 to a maximum of Rs 11 lakh.

According to the Chief Minister, Mishra will serve as the Chairperson of the Kanwar Committee, while MLAs Ajay Mahawar, Anil Sharma, Karnail Singh, Sanjay Goel, and Umang Bajaj have been inducted as members.

The Committee's primary focus will be on route management, the quality of waterproof tents, the availability of medical facilities, and uninterrupted 24-hour power and water supply, along with robust security arrangements, to ensure that this year's Kanwar Yatra is completed smoothly and successfully, as in the previous year.

The Chief Minister said that the Kanwar Yatra is not merely a traditional religious event, but a celebration of India's rich cultural heritage, social harmony, and public faith.

She said that the large number of Shiva devotees who gather on the streets of Delhi during the month of Shravan reflects the country's cultural unity.

The Chief Minister said that arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra are no longer merely routine administrative work for the Delhi government.

Rather, they have become a unique symbol of service, devotion, and respect in the national capital, she said, adding that the Government's primary objective is to ensure that every Kanwariya entering Delhi is treated as an honoured guest and provided with the best possible facilities.

The Chief Minister also informed that, under the leadership of Chairperson Mishra, the newly reconstituted committee will soon hold review meetings with the District Magistrates, Delhi Police, the Public Works Department, the Health Department, and other concerned senior officials.

To reduce the financial burden on organising committees, the Delhi government last year provided up to 1,200 units of free electricity to each registered camp and granted a 75 per cent concession on the security deposit for temporary electricity connections.