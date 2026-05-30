Ghaziabad Teen's Murder: Locals Allege Hospital Refused Treatment As Family Did Not Have Money

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, May 30 (IANS) Following the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Ghaziabad, the victim's neighbours alleged that one hospital had refused treatment to the teenager as the family could not pay the required money. They complained that the boy could have been saved if he had got timely medical attention and added that the body of the teenager was yet to be received by the family.

A local woman told reporters, "We have not received his body as yet. The mother of the child has not even seen how badly he was injured in the attack."

The woman alleged that the medical staff at the hospital refused treatment to the teenager due to lack of money. "The doctor refused to treat the child because they wanted us to pay Rs. 4 lakh. If they had wanted, the boy could have been saved but the poor family did not have that much money," she said.

She complained that despite over 48 hours having passed since the tragic incident, they have not received any information from the authorities.

She added, "The demand is that the victim's family should get justice, and those who killed the child should be killed in an encounter. Bulldozers should be used to demolish the houses of the accused."

Another local alleged that people in Muslim-dominated areas have refused to share the CCTV footage.

"The videos that have surfaced, including CCTV footage from the lanes, have either been deleted or removed because the entire area is Muslim-dominated, and people have refused to share CCTV recordings," he told reporters.

He said: "We have seen a three-second video, where there are four boys and two friends of the teenager who were trying to save him. He was dragged and taken into a street where the knife was taken out from his body in such a way that his intestines came out."

Appealing for encounter and bulldozer action against the accused, he mentioned: "The victim had just given his 10th Board exams and had a lot of dreams."

He added that the teenager's father had passed away; his elder brother and mother used to work to make ends meet.

Mentioning a feud between the victim and the accused, the local said: "Seven to eight months back there was a minor argument between them but it was sorted. However, we have got to know from local vendors that the accused had been roaming around with a knife for the past two days."

"The administration also would not know about this," he added.

He claimed: "The victim was threatened that 'come we will show you how goats are sacrificed in our culture on Bakrid'."

The reactions come after the teenager, identified as Surya Chauhan, was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend following an argument in Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday, and Surya succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital on Friday.