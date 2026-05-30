Bay Of Bengal Nations Adopt AI For Fisheries Management

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai/Kochi, May 30 (IANS) Countries bordering the Bay of Bengal are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) as a powerful tool to strengthen fisheries governance, combat illegal fishing, and ensure the long-term sustainability of marine resources that support millions of livelihoods across the region.

Senior policymakers, fisheries administrators, and marine experts from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives met in Mumbai for a high-level policy dialogue hosted by India to explore how AI can transform fisheries management in one of the world's most productive marine ecosystems.

Organised by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), the meeting focused on identifying practical AI applications and developing a regional roadmap for technology-enabled fisheries governance.

Presenting India's digital fisheries initiatives, Dr Sanjay Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Fisheries, highlighted the expansion of the ReALCraft digital vessel registration platform, which has brought more than 225,000 fishing vessels under a unified monitoring framework.

The system facilitates real-time information sharing, vessel identification, and integration with national digital platforms.

India also outlined plans to deploy AI-powered tools for vessel behaviour analysis, fisheries intelligence, traceability systems, predictive safety advisories, and the detection of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.

Experts noted that combining oceanographic data, weather forecasts, potential fishing zone advisories, and real-time catch information could significantly improve fish catch efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, and enhance fisher safety.

Scientists from institutions including the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), along with representatives of SAARC, BIMSTEC, and other regional bodies, discussed emerging applications of AI across the fisheries sector.

Dr J.K. Jena, Deputy Director General (Fisheries), ICAR, said AI is increasingly being used to improve seafood traceability, quality assurance, and transparency across fisheries value chains.

CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George highlighted innovations such as automated fish landing estimation, species identification through mobile applications, and AI-driven tools for marine conservation and aquaculture.

With fisheries worldwide facing mounting pressure from overfishing, climate change, and declining fish stocks, experts said AI can significantly enhance monitoring, surveillance, and scientific decision-making.

However, they stressed that strong institutions, reliable data systems, and stakeholder participation remain crucial for successful implementation.

BOBP-IGO Director Dr P. Krishnan noted that the Bay of Bengal supports the food security and livelihoods of nearly half a billion people, making sustainable fisheries governance an urgent regional priority.

AI, he said, offers a promising pathway to bridge critical information gaps and strengthen oversight, particularly in the region's vast small-scale fisheries sector.