Rakesh Bedi On His 50-Year Journey In Bollywood Iconic Role As Jameel Jamali In Dhurandhar

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi shares his inspiring journey in the film industry, memorable career highlights, and his scene-stealing performance as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. From comedy classics to powerful roles true talent stands the test of time! In this video: 00:00 - Rakesh Bedi Reflects on 50 Years in Bollywood Journey 05:00 - Inside His Iconic Role as Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar 10:00 - From Comedy Classics to Powerful Performances

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