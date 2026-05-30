Jordanian Flag Raised In Halifax To Mark Kingdom's 80Th Independence Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - The Jordanian flag was officially raised at the City Hall Council Chamber and Grand Parade square in Halifax, Nova Scotia, marking the 80th Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. The ceremony was organized by the Nashama Forum for the Jordanian Community in Canada.

The event was attended by Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore, alongside several provincial ministers, members of the Canadian Parliament, members of the Legislative Assembly, and representatives from various official Canadian institutions, as well as members of the Arab and Canadian communities.

Head of the Nashama Forum in Canada, Nathila Rihani, delivered a keynote address emphasizing the strong ties between Jordan and Canada. Rihani praised the central role played by Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in promoting global stability and humanitarian action, noting that the event reflects the active presence and positive contribution of the Jordanian diaspora within Canadian society.

Halifax Mayor Andy Fillmore expressed his pride in participating in the celebration, highlighting the depth of Canadian-Jordanian relations and the positive role played by the Jordanian community in Canada. Fillmore commended Jordan's humanitarian values and international contributions, particularly its historical support and hosting of refugees, adding that the collaboration reflects shared values of respect, diversity, and openness.

The independence celebration featured traditional cultural segments, where traditional Arabic coffee and baklava were served to guests as a symbol of Jordanian hospitality. The event concluded with a traditional Dabke performance to the accompaniment of Jordanian heritage songs.

//Petra// AA