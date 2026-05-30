Will Accept Any Role, Says Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre Amid Talks

Karnataka Minister Eshwar Khandre on Saturday said he would faithfully accept any responsibility assigned to him by the party high command, while noting that there was a strong sentiment within the Lingayat community for adequate representation in the Cabinet and other important positions amid discussions over the formation of the new Karnataka cabinet following resignation of outgoing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to ANI here, Khandre described himself as a loyal party worker and said he would abide by the decisions of the Congress leadership. "I have already said that I am a loyal Congress soldier, whatever responsibility the Congress party and the high command give to me, I will take the responsibility and discharge them sincerely and honestly," Khandre said.

Lingayat Community Seeks Representation

On speculation surrounding the Deputy Chief Minister's post, Khandre said no final decision had been communicated to him. However, he pointed to the aspirations of the Lingayat community, one of the state's most influential social groups. "I am not yet sure whether they are going for Deputy CM post or not. If at all they go for a Deputy CM, as I am the president of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, there is a feeling in the community that Lingayat should be given due representation in the Cabinet and in other posts also. From my community, nearly 36 MLAs have been elected," he said.

Khandre on Yathindra Siddaramaiah's Induction

Responding to reports that Siddaramaiah's son and MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah could be inducted into the Cabinet, Khandre said the final decision rested with the Congress high command. "Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, has also been doing a lot of good work as an MLC. He has toiled hard to bring the party to power in the previous elections. So, if he wishes or the party decides to give a position to him, there is nothing wrong in it," he said.

Pressure Mounts Amid Cabinet Talks

The remarks come amid mounting pressure from various communities seeking representation in the new cabinet. Earlier in the day, leaders from the Madara Mahasabha and several Dalit organisations staged a protest at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, demanding that senior Congress leader KH Muniyappa be appointed Deputy Chief Minister.

At the same time, Lingayat leaders and supporters also backed Khandre's candidature for the post. Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are expected to hold key consultations ahead of the Congress Legislature Party meeting, where crucial decisions on the government's leadership structure are likely to be discussed. (ANI)

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