SRPF Constable Leads Unique Seed Bank Drive To Save Native Trees In Nagpur

A unique Seed Bank Initiative in Nagpur is helping conserve native tree species through a large-scale plantation drive. The initiative focuses on collecting and preserving indigenous seeds while promoting sustainable afforestation to protect biodiversity. Sumit Rathod, an SRPF constable, is playing a key role in this inspiring green mission. The effort aims to restore ecological balance and encourage communities to participate in environmental conservation. 00:00 - Nagpur Launches Unique Seed Bank Initiative 03:00 - SRPF Constable Sumit Rathod Leads The Drive 06:00 - Mission to Restore Biodiversity

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