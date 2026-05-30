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President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Croatia

President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Croatia


2026-05-30 05:07:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanović, AzerNEWS reports.

''Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend to you and your entire people my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Croatia – Statehood Day.

The relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia are based on strong traditions. I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to maintain a constructive dialogue, strengthen bilateral relations, and expand cooperation for the well-being of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity for the friendly people of Croatia.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 26 May 2026,'' the letter reads.

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AzerNews

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