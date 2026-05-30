Latin America Sports Daily For Saturday, May 30, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friday in Luque, Paraguay produced the draw South American football had been anticipating since the group stage closed: Flamengo will face Cruzeiro in the Copa Libertadores Round of 16, a guaranteed all-Brazilian quarter-finalist tie that puts the defending champions against the Brazilian side with the most to prove. Mirassol, the Brasileirão's relegation-zone surprise, drew LDU Quito: altitude, history, and an unbeaten group-stage record set against the oldest name in Ecuadorian football. Palmeiras got Cerro Porteño, the Paraguayan club that topped Group F ahead of them; and Rosario Central will face Corinthians in a tie that pits Ángel Di María's Argentine side against the Brazilian club that lost its final group game to the Argentines. The Copa Sudamericana playoff draw paired Boca Juniors with O'Higgins, and Vasco da Gama with Independiente Medellín. Meanwhile, Ancelotti gave his first Granja Comary press conference, confirming Neymar's timeline while defending the squad structure. Tonight brings both the NBA Western Conference Finals Game 7 (Spurs at Thunder, 8:00 PM ET) and the Champions League final (PSG vs Arsenal, Budapest, 6pm CET); results from both appear in Sunday's edition. Today's Headlines May 29, 2026

EVENT TIE / RESULT ANGLE Lib. R16 Draw Flamengo vs Cruzeiro All-Brazilian tie; defending champs Lib. R16 Draw Mirassol vs LDU Quito Unbeaten Brasileirão Z4 club vs altitude masters Lib. R16 Draw Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño Palmeiras face the club that topped their group Lib. R16 Draw Rosario Central vs Corinthians Di María vs Corinthians; group-stage rematch Lib. R16 Draw Fluminense vs Ind. Rivadavia 2023 champions vs group-stage's best debut Lib. R16 Draw Estudiantes vs U. Católica Argentine heavyweights vs Chilean R16 debutants Sud. Playoff Draw Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins Boca must win two-legged playoff to survive Sud. Playoff Draw Vasco da Gama vs Ind. Medellín Relegation-zone club vs former Lib. Group A 3rd Ancelotti press conference Granja Comary Neymar timeline confirmed; squad balance defended NBA WCF G7 / UCL Final Tonight Thunder vs Spurs 8pm ET; PSG vs Arsenal 6pm CET







01

Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Headlines a Copa Libertadores Round of 16 With Six Brazilian Clubs in the Bracket

Libertadores

The draw at CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque on Friday afternoon produced eight Round of 16 ties that will be contested in August after the World Cup pause. The headline matchup: Cruzeiro, Group D runners-up on 11 points, drawn against Flamengo, the defending Copa Libertadores champions and Group A winners on 16 points. The tie guarantees at least one Brazilian club a place in the quarter-finals and gives the competition one of its most marketable knockout fixtures. As group winners, Flamengo host the second leg; the first leg will be played at the Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto in Belo Horizonte. The clubs last met in a CONMEBOL knockout round in the 2013 Recopa Sudamericana; Flamengo won on penalties. In the Brasileirão, they are separated by roughly 10 points in the current standings.

The full Round of 16 draw:

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo: all-Brazilian. Flamengo host second leg. First leg at the Mineirão. Mirassol vs LDU Quito: Mirassol host the second leg as Group G winners. LDU Quito, who beat Mirassol 2-0 in Quito during the group stage, will again have altitude on their side in the first leg. The context is stark: Mirassol are in the Brasileirão relegation zone and have to travel to Quito (2,800 metres above sea level) to open their knockout campaign. Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia: Independiente Rivadavia, Group C winners, host the second leg in Mendoza. Fluminense, 2023 Copa Libertadores champions, host the first leg at the Maracanã. Rivadavia beat Fluminense 2-1 in Mendoza during the group stage; the Maracanã return will be the litmus test for both sides. Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle: IDV, Group H winners, host the second leg in Quito. A Colombian club against an Ecuadorian one in a compact, tactically disciplined tie. Estudiantes vs Universidad Católica: Two of the draw's most technically refined clubs. Estudiantes, Group A runners-up, host the second leg in La Plata. UC, Group D winners and Chilean R16 debutants, play the first leg at home in Santiago. Rosario Central vs Corinthians: Rosario Central, Group H runners-up, host the second leg. Corinthians play the first leg at the Neo Química Arena in São Paulo. Di María and Corinthians met in the group stage's dead rubber, with Platense beating the Brazilian club 2-0 in that game; now it is Rosario Central's turn. Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Cerro Porteño, Group F winners, host the second leg in Asunción. Palmeiras, in their 11th consecutive Copa Libertadores as the competition's most regular Brazilian participant, host the first leg at the Allianz Parque. Cerro Porteño beat Palmeiras in the group stage earlier this campaign (the result that cost Palmeiras the group leadership). Platense vs Nacional/Coquimbo Unido: The draw listed Platense paired against a Group B representative; the article confirmed“Coquimbo Unido” though Platense's group-stage path requires confirmation from the CONMEBOL official bracket, as sources vary on whether this pairing is Platense (Group E 2nd) or Nacional (Group B 1st) vs a runner-up.

First legs: August 11-13. Second legs: August 18-20. All six Brazilian clubs are in the Round of 16, the first time since 2023 that every Brazilian Libertadores group-stage club advanced.

Copa Libertadores R16 draw: Friday May 29, Luque. Headline tie: Flamengo (Group A 1st, 16 pts) vs Cruzeiro (Group D 2nd, 11 pts), first CONMEBOL knockout meeting since 2013 Recopa. Mirassol (Group G 1st) vs LDU Quito: first leg in Quito at 2,800m altitude; Mirassol lost to LDU 2-0 there in the group stage. Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño, rematch of the tie that determined Group F leadership. First legs: August 11-13. Final: November 28, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.







02

Analysis: Mirassol vs LDU Quito Is the Libertadores Tie Nobody Wanted - and the One Worth Watching Most

Analysis

Of the eight Copa Libertadores Round of 16 matchups drawn Friday, none carries a stranger narrative tension than Mirassol against LDU Quito. Mirassol, currently 18th in the Brasileirão and three points above the relegation zone, playing Copa Libertadores football for the first time in their history, were drawn against Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito, one of the continent's most experienced knockout clubs. LDU finished second in Group G on 10 points, four behind Mirassol's group-topping 14. But their most recent head-to-head in this very group told a different story: LDU beat Mirassol 2-0 in Quito in matchday two of the group stage, a result Mirassol subsequently recovered from to go unbeaten for the rest of the campaign.

The altitude factor cannot be understated. Quito sits at approximately 2,850 metres above sea level, making the Estadio Casa Blanca one of the hardest away grounds in South American club football. Brazilian clubs have historically struggled there: in ten Copa Libertadores away trips to Quito's high-altitude stadiums over the last decade, Brazilian sides have won twice, drawn three times, and lost five. The physical adaptation required typically involves arriving five to seven days early and training at reduced intensity; a club like Mirassol, with a thin squad already managing Brasileirão survival, will have limited capacity for that kind of acclimatisation protocol.

Yet Mirassol's tactical structure is genuinely suited to the conditions. Coach Rafael Guanaes's system is built on a high defensive line, aggressive pressing triggers, and quick transitional play, a style that is actually less oxygen-intensive than positional-play approaches, since the pressing is designed to be explosive and short-lived rather than continuous. Their four group-stage wins came from the same blueprint, and LDU will have scouted every one of those matches.

The Brasileirão picture adds another dimension. By the time the first leg is played in Quito on August 11-13, Mirassol will have returned from the World Cup pause and played several Brasileirão rounds in July and August. Their league position at that point (safe or still in danger) will directly affect squad availability and the willingness of key players to take risks in a demanding away first leg. It is one of the most structurally interesting ties in the bracket.

LDU Quito beat Mirassol 2-0 in Quito during the group stage (matchday 2). Mirassol went 4W-2D-0L thereafter to win Group G. LDU home altitude: ~2,850m (Estadio Casa Blanca). Brazilian clubs in Copa Libertadores away games at high-altitude Quito (last decade): W2 D3 L5. Mirassol's Brasileirão position at first-leg date (Aug 11-13): unknown; the World Cup pause ends July 18-19; six rounds will have been played before the Libertadores resumes.







Copa Libertadores Round of 16 draw May 29 2026 Luque Paraguay Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Mineirão first leg Maracanã second all-Brazilian guarantee quarterfinal Mirassol vs LDU Quito altitude 2850m Estadio Casa Blanca Group G Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia Mendoza Maracanã 2023 champions Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle Quito Estudiantes vs Universidad Católica La Plata Santiago Rosario Central vs Corinthians Neo Química Arena Di María Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño Allianz Parque Asunción rematch group stage first legs August 11-13 second legs August 18-20 final November 28 Estadio Centenario Montevideo Copa Sudamericana playoff draw Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins Sporting Cristal vs Bragantino Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellín Santos draw Lanús vs Cienciano Nacional vs Tigre Peñarol vs Bolívar first legs July 21-23 Copa Sudamericana R16 draw June 3 Ancelotti press conference Granja Comary Teresópolis Neymar Grade 2 confirmed two three weeks out Panama Egypt Morocco Brazil camp squad Marquinhos Vitinha UCL finalists join later NBA WCF Game 7 Thunder Spurs Saturday 8pm ET Paycom Center Oklahoma City Jalen Williams ruled out hamstring third game Champions League final PSG Arsenal Puskás Aréna Budapest 6pm CET 12pm ET Willian Pacho Ecuador Gabriel Martinelli Brazil Luis Díaz Colombia Mitchell Robinson Knicks surgery fractured finger hopes Finals

Football







03

Copa Sudamericana Playoff Draw: Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins, Vasco vs Medellín, Santos Face the Road to the Round of 16

Sudamericana

The Copa Sudamericana bracket was also determined Friday in Luque. The playoff round (first legs July 21-23, second legs July 28-30) pairs the eight Copa Sudamericana group runners-up against eight third-placed Copa Libertadores clubs. Boca Juniors, dropping from the Libertadores after their Group D elimination, were drawn against O'Higgins of Chile. Per beIN SPORTS, Boca enter as favourites on pedigree but will need genuine improvement to advance; the winner faces Paraguay's Recoleta in the Round of 16. Vasco da Gama, in the Brasileirão relegation zone, will face Independiente Medellín (third in Libertadores Group A) in a tie that combines Brazilian domestic precarity with Colombian continental disappointment; two clubs with more at stake in the Copa Sudamericana than their current league form suggests they can deliver. Santos, Copa Sudamericana Group D runners-up, will face a third-placed Libertadores club (their opponent from the draw was not confirmed across all sources at publication time); the winner of that playoff enters the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 in mid-August. Other confirmed playoff ties include Sporting Cristal vs Bragantino and Lanús vs Cienciano.

The Copa Sudamericana Round of 16 draw takes place June 3 in Luque. The Copa Sudamericana final remains scheduled for November 21 at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Copa Sudamericana playoff draw: Friday May 29, Luque. Confirmed ties: Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins; Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellín; Sporting Cristal vs Bragantino; Lanús vs Cienciano. Santos opponent TBD at publication time. Playoff first legs: July 21-23. Copa Sudamericana R16 draw: June 3, Luque. Final: November 21, Barranquilla.







04

Ancelotti's First Press Conference: Neymar Is“Part of the Plan,” Replacement Window Open Until June 12

Brazil WC

Carlo Ancelotti held his first formal press conference of the World Cup pre-tournament camp at Granja Comary on Friday morning, one day after CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed Neymar's Grade 2 calf injury publicly. Ancelotti's position on Neymar, as summarised by multiple Brazilian media outlets, was consistent: the player remains in the 26-man squad, his recovery is being managed daily, and no decision about removal from the squad will be made before the FIFA deadline of June 12 (24 hours before Brazil's opener against Morocco on June 13). Asked directly whether Neymar could play the June 13 game, Ancelotti said:“We hope so. We will see.” He declined to commit to a starting lineup or tactical system in the absence of Neymar, Marquinhos (absent at the UCL final with PSG on Saturday), and Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal, also absent Saturday).

On the broader squad picture: Ancelotti spoke positively about Estêvão, the 18-year-old Palmeiras winger who recently completed his move to Chelsea, noting that the teenager had“shown in training what we already knew.” Vinicius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Raphinha are available and training fully; the three form Brazil's most likely first-choice attacking trident if Neymar misses the opener. Endrick, who scored at the Maracanã in the warm-up for the previous camp, is expected to feature against Panama on Sunday. The tactical question for Ancelotti is whether to play a front three without a specific 9 or use Endrick as a centre-forward - is unresolved publicly.

Marquinhos and Vitinha (both in PSG's UCL final squad for Saturday's match in Budapest) will travel directly from Hungary to join the Brazil squad on Monday June 1, when the delegation departs for the United States. Gabriel Martinelli, who starts for Arsenal in Saturday's final, will similarly join the camp after the Budapest match, though his selection for Brazil's squad is confirmed regardless of Arsenal's result. Ancelotti was asked whether a Champions League winner's medal might affect a player's mindset entering the World Cup. His reply, translated by ESPN Brasil:“A trophy gives you confidence. That is never a problem.”

Brazil's first warm-up match is Sunday May 31 against Panama at the Maracanã (18:30 local). The squad then travels to the United States for the Egypt friendly on June 6 in Cleveland, before relocating to the New York-New Jersey area for final preparations ahead of the June 13 opener at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Ancelotti press conference: Friday May 29, Granja Comary. On Neymar:“Part of the plan. We hope so. We will see.” Squad replacement window: open until June 12. UCL finalists absent: Marquinhos, Vitinha (PSG), Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal): join camp Monday June 1 post-Budapest. Estêvão and Endrick expected to feature vs Panama (Sunday May 31, Maracanã, 18:30). Egypt friendly: June 6, Cleveland. WC opener: June 13, MetLife Stadium, vs Morocco.







05

Tonight: NBA Game 7 Without Jalen Williams, Champions League Final in Budapest - Both Results Sunday

NBA

Two of the sporting calendar's biggest fixtures collide on Saturday. At 6pm CET at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, PSG face Arsenal in the Champions League final, with three South American players in prominent roles: Willian Pacho (Ecuador, PSG centre-back), Luis Díaz (Colombia, PSG left wing), and Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil, Arsenal left wing, 6 UCL goals this season). PSG are going for back-to-back titles; Arsenal are in their first European Cup final since 2006. PSG have won their last 12 European matches; Arsenal were unbeaten in all eight league-phase games. Both clubs' Brazilian internationals join the national team on Monday.

Then at 8:00 PM ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, the Spurs face the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, winner to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals beginning June 5. The critical update from Friday: Jalen Williams has been officially ruled out for Game 7 with his hamstring injury, his third absence of the series. Without Williams, OKC's offensive variety is severely reduced; their entire secondary scoring option in half-court sets disappears, and SGA faces the same defensive doubling schemes the Spurs have run in each of the two San Antonio wins. Road teams in Conference Finals Game 7s have won six of the last nine; Wembanyama has scored 28+ in both Spurs road wins. Additionally, Mitchell Robinson of the Knicks had surgery on his fractured right pinkie Thursday and hopes to be available for the Finals; his timeline for return was set at“hoping to play” rather than confirmed.

Full results from both events appear in Sunday's edition.

UCL final: PSG vs Arsenal, Puskás Aréna Budapest, 18:00 CET / 12:00 ET. LatAm players: Pacho (Ecuador/PSG), Díaz (Colombia/PSG), Martinelli (Brazil/Arsenal). NBA Game 7: Spurs at Thunder, 8:00 PM ET, Paycom Center OKC. Jalen Williams officially ruled out (hamstring, third absence of series). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks): surgery Thursday,“hopes to play” in Finals. Road teams in Conference Finals Game 7: 6 wins from last 9. Wembanyama in road playoff games this series: averages 30.5 pts, 2 wins.







06

Copa Libertadores 2026 Round of 16: All Eight Ties at a Glance

Standings

FIRST LEG HOST (RUNNER-UP) vs SECOND LEG HOST (GROUP WINNER) Cruzeiro Grp D 2nd vs Flamengo Grp A 1st LDU Quito Grp G 2nd vs Mirassol Grp G 1st Fluminense Grp C 2nd vs Ind. Rivadavia Grp C 1st Deportes Tolima Grp B 2nd vs Ind. del Valle Grp H 1st Estudiantes Grp A 2nd vs U. Católica Grp D 1st Corinthians Grp E 1st* vs Rosario Central Grp H 2nd Palmeiras Grp F 2nd vs Cerro Porteño Grp F 1st Nacional / Platense Grp B/E 2nd vs Nacional / Coquimbo Grp B 1st

*Corinthians hosted the second leg per draw seeding rules. Group-winner pairings are confirmed from CONMEBOL official draw. First legs: August 11-13 (group runner-up home). Second legs: August 18-20 (group winner home). Quarter-final first legs: September 8-10.

Six Brazilian clubs in the R16 (Flamengo, Mirassol, Fluminense, Cruzeiro, Corinthians, Palmeiras). All-Brazilian tie: Flamengo vs Cruzeiro. Same-group rematch: Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño; Mirassol vs LDU Quito (both rematches of group-stage fixtures). Group winners host second leg. Final: November 28, Estadio Centenario, Montevideo.







07

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

What are the Copa Libertadores 2026 Round of 16 fixtures?

The Copa Libertadores Round of 16 draw took place Friday May 29 in Luque, Paraguay. The eight ties are: Cruzeiro vs Flamengo (all-Brazilian; Flamengo host second leg); LDU Quito vs Mirassol (Mirassol host second leg as group winners); Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia (Rivadavia host second leg in Mendoza); Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle (IDV host second leg in Quito); Estudiantes vs Universidad Católica (UC host second leg); Corinthians vs Rosario Central (Rosario Central host second leg); Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño (Cerro Porteño host second leg in Asunción); and Nacional/Coquimbo Unido (Group B tie). First legs are August 11-13; second legs August 18-20. The quarter-final draw was also set on Friday; first legs are September 8-10. The Copa Libertadores final is Saturday November 28 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

What did Ancelotti say about Neymar at his first World Cup press conference?

Carlo Ancelotti gave his first press conference of the World Cup pre-tournament camp at Granja Comary on Friday May 29. On Neymar, confirmed with a Grade 2 calf tear on Thursday; Ancelotti said the player“remains part of the plan” and that a decision on removal from the squad would not be made before the FIFA replacement deadline of June 12, the day before Brazil's opener against Morocco at MetLife Stadium. Asked if Neymar would play June 13, Ancelotti said:“We hope so. We will see.” PSG's Marquinhos and Vitinha, and Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli, are all absent from camp ahead of Saturday's Champions League final in Budapest and will join the squad Monday June 1. Brazil play Panama at the Maracanã on Sunday May 31 (18:30 local); Estêvão and Endrick are expected to feature.

When is NBA Game 7 and who are the favourites?

Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder is Saturday May 30 at 8:00 PM ET at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, broadcast on NBC and Peacock. OKC received the significant injury blow that Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been officially ruled out, making this his third absence of the series. Without Williams, Oklahoma City's half-court offence loses its most important secondary ball-handler. The Spurs, who have won both previous games in OKC (Game 1 in double overtime, Game 4 in a 21-point blowout), travel as conference finals road underdogs, though road teams have won six of the last nine Conference Finals Game 7s in NBA history. Victor Wembanyama averages 30.5 points in the two San Antonio road wins this series. The winner faces the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals beginning June 5 in New York.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (May 29: Neymar Grade 2, Boca eliminated, Spurs Game 6) · May 27: Santos and Flamengo through · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

Latin America sports May 29 2026 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 draw Luque Paraguay Flamengo vs Cruzeiro Mineirão first leg Maracanã second leg all-Brazilian tie Mirassol vs LDU Quito altitude Quito 2850m first leg lost 2-0 group stage Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia Mendoza Maracanã 2023 champions Deportes Tolima vs Independiente del Valle Ecuador Estudiantes vs Universidad Católica Santiago La Plata Chilean debut Rosario Central vs Corinthians Di María Neo Química São Paulo Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño Allianz Parque Asunción group stage rematch Group F Nacional Coquimbo Unido Group B first legs August 11-13 second legs August 18-20 QF first legs September 8-10 final November 28 Estadio Centenario Montevideo Copa Sudamericana playoff draw Boca Juniors vs O'Higgins Vasco da Gama vs Independiente Medellín Sporting Cristal vs Bragantino Lanús vs Cienciano Santos opponent TBD first legs July 21-23 R16 draw June 3 Copa Sud final November 21 Barranquilla Ancelotti press conference Granja Comary parte do plano Neymar FIFA replacement window June 12 Marquinhos Vitinha UCL finalists join Monday June 1 Gabriel Magalhães Martinelli Arsenal PSG Budapest Estêvão Endrick Panama Maracanã Sunday 31 maio 18h30 Egypt Cleveland June 6 Morocco MetLife June 13 Haiti Philadelphia June 18 Scotland Atlanta June 24 NBA Game 7 Spurs at Thunder Saturday 8pm ET Paycom Center OKC Jalen Williams ruled out hamstring third game series road teams Conference Finals Game 7 six nine Wembanyama 30.5 road wins SGA doubles Knicks waiting Mitchell Robinson surgery fractured finger hopes Finals June 5 Champions League final PSG Arsenal Puskás Aréna Budapest 6pm CET 12pm ET Willian Pacho Ecuador PSG Luis Díaz Colombia PSG Gabriel Martinelli Brazil Arsenal Désiré Doué Kvaratskhelia Bukayo Saka Declan Rice Zubimendi Viktor Gyökeres back-to-back PSG 2025 Inter 5-0 Arsenal first final since 2006 Barcelona

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