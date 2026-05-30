CUET-UG 2026 Delayed By Technical Glitch, NTA Assures Full Time

CUET-UG 2026 Delayed Due to Technical Glitch

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday said the CUET-UG 2026 examination was delayed at some centres due to a technical issue and assured that affected candidates would be given full compensatory time.

In an 'X' post, the NTA said that the disruption was caused by a technical glitch at the end of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has since been resolved. As per the revised schedule for the afternoon session, reporting and entry of candidates will begin from 2:30 pm, while the examination will commence at 4:00 pm instead of the originally scheduled 3:00 pm.

The NTA further stated that candidates appearing in the morning session are being provided the full duration of the examination and will be allowed to leave only after completing their allotted test time. "TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged. Afternoon session timing (revised):. Reporting/entry: from 2:30 PM. Examination begins: 4:00 PM (instead of 3:00 PM) Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it. NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," NTA said.

Earlier Postponement for Id Zuha Earlier, on May 24, the NTA postponed the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examinations scheduled for May 28 in view of the revised date of the Id Zuha (Bakrid) holiday announced by the government. In a post on X, the NTA informed candidates that both shifts of the examination scheduled for May 28 would now be conducted on revised dates, which will be announced later. "Important update for CUET (UG) 2026 candidates. The examinations scheduled for 28 May 2026 (both shifts) stand postponed -- in view of the change in the date of the Id Zuha (Bakrid) holiday as per the Government of India notification. Revised exam dates for affected candidates will be announced shortly," the agency said in a post on X. (ANI) (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)